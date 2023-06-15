why is it celebrated today, June 15

2023 – BOOK DAY. is celebrated on National Book Dayin commemoration of the date, in 1908, when the first literary prizes organized by the National Council of Women were awarded.

From that moment on, the organization’s library organized the festivity. However, in the first years of its commemoration it was called the Book Festival until in 1941 it changed to Book Day.

Finally, in 1924 the National Council of Women managed to have its project established by President Marcelo Torcuato de Alvear Pacheco in Decree No. 1,038, at the national level.

On the other hand, at the international level, International Book Day and Copyright Day are commemorated on April 23, as established by Unesco in 1995.

It was established since on that date three greats of universal literature died: Miguel de Cervantes (died on April 22 and was buried on the 23rd), William Shakespeare and the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, all three in 1616.

DAY OF GOOD TREATMENT TOWARDS THE OLDER ADULT

is celebrated on World Day of Awareness of Abuse and Abuse of Old Agedeclared in 2012 by the United Nations (UN) to raise awareness about the need to end cases of abuse and violence against older adults.

As reported by the organization, the theme for the date of this 2023 is “Addressing gender-based violence in old age: policies, laws and empirically-based responses.”

In turn, they explained that by 2030 the number of people aged 60 or over is expected to increase by 38%, from one billion to 1.4 billion (compared to 2019), outnumbering youth at the national level. world. “This growth will be especially greater and faster in developing regions, and requires that greater attention be paid to the specific challenges that affect older people, including in the field of human rights,” they deepened.

“Elder abuse is a social problem that exists in developing and developed countries and is generally underreported around the world. Only in a few developed countries are there prevalence rates or estimates, which are between 1% and 10%. Although the magnitude of elder abuse is unknown, its social and moral importance is indisputable. For this reason, this problem requires a multifaceted global response that focuses on the protection of the rights of older persons”, they concluded, from the UN.

More ephemeris

1752 – BENJAMIN FRANKLIN. The American scientist and politician Benjamin Franklin flies a metal-framed kite during a stormy day in the city of Philadelphia and shows that lightning is electrical discharges from the clouds. This is how the lightning rod was born, which Franklin patented a year later.

1916 – HORACIO GO OUT. The composer, pianist and conductor was born in Buenos Aires, one of the initiators of “avant-garde tango” and an outstanding figure of that musical genre. He recorded 18 albums and composed the celebrated tangos “Del 1 al 5 ″,“ La llamo silbando ”and“ Entre tango y tango ”, among others.

Horacio Salgán, a life on a slow fire

1940 – RAMON GALARZ. The chamamé singer is born in the city of Corrientes Ramon Galarz (Ramona Modesta Onetto), one of the most outstanding artists of coastal music. She popularized songs like “Merceditas” and “Pescador y guitarrero”. He recorded more than 30 albums and acted in nine movies.

Ramona Galarza, unavoidable in the history of music from Corrientes. (Telam)

1961 – DAY OF THE BIOCHEMIST. In commemoration of the birth of Doctor Juan A. Sánchez, Doctor of Chemistry on June 15, 1875. He was a member of the Council of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Buenos Aires, represented the School of Pharmacy and in a historic Session on November 3, 1919 proposed “a Career that will be studied entirely in the Faculty of Medical Sciences, to achieve a greater correlation in the studies and a perfectly defined orientation that the Doctorate of Pharmacy lacks today.”

1982 – MAXIMUM GOAL. The El Salvador soccer team falls to Hungary 10-1 at the Elche stadium in Group 3 of the World Cup in Spain ’82, the biggest win in history in matches of a World Cup tournament.

1996 – ELLA FITZGERALD. At the age of 79, the American singer Ella Fitzgerald, one of the greatest artists in the history of jazz, dies in Beverly Hills (California, USA). “Lady Ella” won fourteen Grammy Awards and was awarded the National Medal of Arts and the United States Presidential Medal of Freedom.

2010 – DAY OF THE WIND. Argentina adhered to this international event that has the objective of promoting the use of wind energy. It was held for the first time in the country in 2010. The National Chamber of Deputies declared its adherence to this event with the purpose of “disseminating the advances and growth of wind energy in the world.”

2013 – FROILAN GONZALEZ. Dies in Buenos Aires, at the age of 90, the motorist Jose Froilan Gonzalezthe first driver to win a Formula 1 race for the Italian team Ferrari, by winning the 1951 British Grand Prix. In Formula 1 he was world runner-up in 1954 and third in 1951.

Feat. José Froilán González begins to leave the cockpit of his Ferrari after winning the first GP. (The Voice / File)

2013 – INDEPENDENT DESCENT. Club Atlético Independiente, the most winner of the Copa Libertadores de América, descends for the first time in its history to the Primera B Nacional after losing 1-0 at home against San Lorenzo in a match for the penultimate day of the Clausura 2013 tournament.

Other ephemeris

1502.- Columbus discovers the Dominica island during his fourth and last voyage to America.

1846.- The United States and England sign the Oregon Treaty.

1904.- 1,021 people die when the passenger ship “General Slocum” catches fire in New York Bay.

1924.- “20 love poems and a desperate song” by Pablo Neruda is published.

1944.- Second World War. The Americans land on the Mariana Islands.

1954.- UEFA is founded in Basel (Switzerland).

1969.- George Pompidou wins the second round of the French presidential elections.

1978.- King Hussein of Jordan marries Elizabeth Halaby, an American of Eastern origin, for the fourth time.

1985.- The new Argentine currency, the austral, enters into force, replacing the peso.

1992.- The writer and poet Dobrica Cosic, elected first president of the new Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (Serbia and Montenegro).

1994.- Israel and the Holy See establish full diplomatic relations.

2001.- The presidents of Mexico and the Central American countries sign the implementation of the Puebla Panama Plan.

2004.- At least 34 Colombian peasants are killed by FARC guerrillas in a coca-growing area of ​​Norte de Santander.

.- A group of Bolivian Aymara Indians burn alive the mayor of Ayo Ayo, whom they accuse of embezzlement and diversion of public funds.

2005.- The Brazilian writer Nélida Piñón, the first Portuguese-language author to obtain the Prince of Asturias Award for Literature.

2008.- A Constitution enters into force in Kosovo, which grants the former Serbian province the powers of a State.

2010.- The British Government declares innocent the 14 civilians shot dead by British soldiers on “Bloody Sunday” in Londonderry (1972).

2013.- The Bolivian Pablo Guzmán is elected general secretary of the Andean Community.

2014.- Juan Manuel Santos reelected president of Colombia.

BIRTHS

1914.- Yuri Vladimirovich Andropov, former Soviet head of state.

1920.- Alberto Sordi, Italian actor.

1924.- Ezer Weizmann, former president of the State of Israel.

1943.- Johnny Halliday (Jean Philippe Smet), singer and French actor.

1947.- Demis Roussos, Greek singer.

1951.- Álvaro Colom Caballeros, former president of Guatemala.

1953.- Xi Jinping, Chinese politician.

1963.- Helen Hunt, American actress.

1964.- Michael Laudrup, Danish coach and former footballer.

1993.- Carolina Marín, Spanish badminton player.

DEATHS

1915.- Eugène Jansson, Swedish painter.

1991.- Arthur Lewis, British economist.

1995.- John Atanasoff, American mathematician and physicist, inventor of the first computer.

2003.- René Touzet, Cuban pianist and composer.

2019.- Marta Harnecker, Chilean writer and intellectual.

