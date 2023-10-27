Why Nicole Neumann’s daughters would not want to live with Manu Urcera: The reasons are revealed

Nicole Neumann and Manu Urcera are preparing to get married on December 8on a property of Exaltation of the Crossbut scandals do not stop enveloping them in the run-up to the big event. It’s just that, now, they transcended the supposed reasons why the model’s daughters would not want to live with her and her new partner.

After Indiana Cubero decided to go live with Fabián Cubero, her fathera few months ago, it was now known that Allegra, the middle daughter of the former couple, would like to follow in her older sister’s footstepswhat there would be unleashed a new intern within Nicole Neumman’s family unit.

In this framework, through Instagram, Pochi from Gossipeame pointed out that Allegra Cubero would want to move with her father since “what is circulating is that Manuel Urcera would not have the best treatment» con Nicole Neumann’s daughters.

“If you scratch it a little, what they say is that he wouldn’t have the best of forms. I wonder If Nicole (Neumann) is still going to marry a person with whom her daughters will not feel so comfortable”added the panelist of the Diario de Mariana (DDM), for America.

For its part, another that joined the controversy was Cinthia Fernandezwho assured that “We all heard the audios” in which Manu Urcera would not treat Indiana Cubero wellwithin the case that brought Nicole Neumann to court for alleged abuse against his eldest daughter.

However, everything would seem to be in better conditions between Indiana Cubero and Nicole Neumannwho shared the celebration of the teenager’s 15 years with a family eventin which he mediated Gege Neumann, the model’s sister.

What Indiana Cubero will do for the wedding of Nicole Neumann and Manu Urcera

While preparations are in full swing, Nicole Neumann has one concern: knowing what her eldest daughter, Indiana Cubero, will dofor the marriage with Manu Urcera. Yes ok His sisters confirmed their attendance at their mother’s weddingthe teenager until recently did not know what she wanted to do.

However, in the last few hours, Indiana Cubero’s attendance at the wedding of her mother, Nicole Neumann, would have been confirmedwhich will be carried out in a exclusive property of Exaltación de la Cruz, in the province of Buenos Aires.





Share this: Facebook

X

