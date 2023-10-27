‘I Live Alone’ Kian 84 completes the full marathon course with great emotion… “Next year, together with Lee Jang-woo.”

(Source = MBC ‘I Live Alone’ capture)

‘I Live Alone’ Kian 84 succeeded in the full marathon challenge.

In MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’ broadcast on the 27th, the story behind Kian 84, who is challenging the full marathon course (42.195km) from last week, was depicted.

On this day, Kian 84 appeared to be struggling as it approached the 30km mark. When I felt the limits of my physical strength, I collapsed in my seat several times.

Each time, many participants encouraged him, and thanks to their support, Kian84 got up from his seat. In particular, Kian84 was shown to be in tears when he encountered a visually impaired participant while running.

Kian84 also expressed his feelings at the time, saying, “Seeing that person brought me to my senses. If it weren’t for them, I would have already called a taxi and gone home.”

The final climb, which appeared with 5km remaining, was too big for Gian84, who was already tired. Gian84, who tried to sit down a few times, started running again with all his strength. He expressed his feelings at the time, saying, “I tried not to think about how much time was left. I just tried to do what I could now.”

Kian84 finally reached the finish line and crossed the finish line with the support of many people. 4 hours 47 minutes 08 seconds. I succeeded in completing the race with only 12 minutes left.

Kian 84 said, “It started as a hobby, but I was happy because it felt like I had reached the end of something. As anyone who runs knows, it is difficult to run only 7 to 8 kilometers. But after running, I became greedy. Next year, I hope to run in under 4 hours. “I think I can do it. I plan to take Jangwoo and run with me next year,” he said.

In particular, Kian84 said, “I wonder if I’m making too much noise alone, but I’m proud. It feels like I’ve praised myself, not someone else’s,” and added, “I didn’t give up. I didn’t lose. I also gained pride. People who played much better, seniors, etc. “There are a lot of people, but I feel proud of myself,” he said.

