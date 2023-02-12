Home Entertainment With a score of 9.2 on Douban, “China’s Strange Story” officially ends today!Shangmei Film Studio has three new works–Quick Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Entertainment

The eighth episode of the animation “Chinese Strange Tan” officially aired today,This excellent Chinese comic with a Douban score of 9.2 is officially coming to an end.

In the comment area of ​​station B, many netizens expressed that “there is still more to say”, and at the same time they are looking forward to the second season.

However, according to the latest comments from Douban viewers,It is generally believed that the next few episodes are far less amazing than the previous episodes, and the level is somewhat uneven, but it is not easy for Chinese animation to go out of this way.

A few days ago, the Shanghai Animation Film Studio announced that following the Chinese-style fantasy short animation series “Chinese Strange Story”, there are three more works in full production. Among them,“Flying Antelope” is China‘s first full-length ink animation film.

Animation introduction:

The short film collection consists of eight independent stories rooted in traditional Chinese culture: “The Summer of Little Monsters”, “Goose Goose Goose”, “Lin Lin”, “The Country Bus Takes the King and the Immortal”, “Xiao Man”, “Jade Rabbit”, ” Commissary” and “Flying Birds and Fish” presented a collection of “monster” stories with Chinese imagination and aesthetic charm in front of the audience.

Among them, the stories survey the past and present, and look forward to the future. From ancient stories to science fiction imagination, from local nostalgia to aesthetic love, from life motifs to human thinking, it shows Chinese-style imagination and carries Chinese national culture and philosophy. The film covers a variety of art styles and production techniques: traditional two-dimensional, paper-cut, and even stop-motion animation, as well as modern technologies such as CG and three-rendering two, as well as an innovative attempt to combine sketches with the charm of Chinese ink and wash. It is a multi-perspective interpretation of Chinese aesthetics by scholars.

