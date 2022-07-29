ROME – Not only the latest models and novelties at the Salone del Camper which returns to Fiere di Parma from 10 to 18 September next. The great event dedicated to recreational vehicles and “en plein air” life offers many initiatives to better enjoy your favorite vehicle. Visitors to the event will thus be able to obtain a series of tips ranging from taste itineraries, which lead to the discovery of typical Italian dishes and products, to the organization of the kitchen, to essential foods to be stowed in the galley. Without forgetting one of the most anticipated appointments of the event: “Cooking in the Camper”. After the success achieved last year, the format created with the collaboration of the Union of Buon Ricordo restaurants is back: there will be nine days of show cooking with the chefs of the association, to learn the secrets necessary to create simple but healthy dishes in a camper. tasty that enhance the territory you know while traveling.

In the meantime, in view of the next holidays, it is good to remember that when you visit a territory there is nothing better than to resort to typical local products. In this perspective, it is better to start with the essential, only with the base for any dish and the raw materials to be chosen at zero km. In this way, the camper holiday, in addition to being gourmet, also becomes sustainable, avoiding unnecessarily carrying products from one part of the beautiful country to the other, and buying on the spot. The slow pace of the camper holiday allows you to stop in the farms and choose the products of small productions. From stage to stage, cultural stops or itineraries in nature are accompanied by the search for the typical product, which leads to the discovery of the uniqueness of the territory crossed.

It is therefore possible to select fine flours, oil, wine, cereals from ancient crops, cheeses, vegetables, salami, preserves and in oil, freshly harvested fruit and vegetables. All products to be purchased on the fly and transformed in the kitchen of the camper into delicious dishes to be enjoyed in front of a unique landscape that has captured the attention of travelers along the way. For the stop then, in addition to one of the many specific areas for campers or a classic campsite, you can choose agricampeggio, a farmhouse that provides guests with a rest area and essential services, such as electricity and services. hygienic. A choice that allows you to wake up in the morning in unique places, in the middle of nature, surrounded by the life of the countryside. In many of these places you can also buy the products necessary for a healthy breakfast, from bread to cheese, from fresh milk, to butter, up to homemade jams. “Lovers of living while traveling prefer slow travel – explains Gloria Oppici, project leader of Fiere di Parma – They love nature, discovering small hidden villages in our country. They are not satisfied with seeing new places, but want to grasp their essence, through the people they meet on their way and who introduce them to the many nuances of that place. Welcoming them means strengthening and giving value to the entire food and wine chain. For this reason, more and more agritourisms, restaurants, but also wineries, farms and farms provide a space to accommodate traveling campers who decide to stop by them “. In short, at the next Salone del Camper there will be so much to discover, with many initiatives to be experienced with the whole family.