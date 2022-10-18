Since its founding in 1780, natural elements, especially water, have been deeply embedded in the history of CHAUMET. In 2022, CHAUMET, a prestigious jewelry artist family in Paris, will release the “Ondes et Merveilles de CHAUMET Epic Haute Couture Jewelry Collection” for the first time in its history to celebrate the sea, integrating the exploration of the vast ocean into couture jewelry with “zhuoyi” In the process of creation, start a fun and interesting journey of exploring the vast sea.

CHAUMET’s love for naturalism has continued since its inception, and “water” has always been one of the main sources of inspiration for CHAUMET’s creation. From circa 1885, the antique work “Splash Crown”, 1900 “Waterfall and Dolphin Crown”, 1913 “Shell Embroidered Brooch”, to 2014 Water Light Haute Couture Jewelry Collection, to 2022 Hanhai Epic Haute Couture Jewelry Set – CHAUMET captures the form of water with keen observation and delicate, and always conveys the abundant vitality and eternal energy of “water”. Now, the advent of the Hanhai epic haute couture jewelry set extends the “water” to the entire ocean, “transient to eternity” – once again showing CHAUMET’s immortal craftsman spirit and surging creative vitality.

CHAUMET Antique Work – Hand-painted draft of a crown in the shape of a spray, circa 1885

CHAUMET Antique – Waterfall and Dolphin Crown, 1900

CHAUMET Antique Works – Hand-painted brooch with shell pattern, 1913

The CHAUMET family has mastered and used a variety of excellent craftsmanship to create Hanhai epic haute couture jewelry sets, including illusion painting techniques, knife edge craftsmanship, transformable design craftsmanship, etc.; Nianxuanwufang Deng high-definition jewelry sets are also used. Illusion painting technique – making diamonds more dazzling and showing a unique sparkling effect; blade technique – inlaying gemstones or connecting jewelry parts with invisible metals, making the gemstones light and elegant, like floating in the clouds, showing the dynamics Look and Feel; Transformable Design Craftsmanship that Enhances the Multiple Values ​​of Jewelry – Through the transformation of structure, craftsmanship and ingenuity, jewelry shines in different scenes.

CHAUMET Hanhai Epic Haute Couture Jewelry Set of Gulf Stream Swirl Claw Setting

The brand-new Hanhai Epic Haute Couture Jewelry Collection traverses the world and roams freely. The whole set is divided into four chapters: Swirling Dance Canglan, Panlan Anting, Haiyun Wanling, Lanhai Aiyin, and contains a total of 69 pieces of Haute Couture jewelry.

【first chapter:Animated Wavesdance 沧澜]

CHAUMET’s haute couture jewelry consists of three themes: blue waves, swirls of the Gulf stream, and the splendor of waves launched in early 2022. This chapter condenses the various forms of wave fluctuations, such as the dynamic and beautiful wave fluctuations, the surging or converging of the Gulf Stream, and the dynamic moments of rolling waves, showing the multiple styles of the ocean and waves.

【At the water’s edgeBibo Shenghua theme]

The theme of Biboshenghua Haute Couture jewelry is inspired by the calm and undulating ocean waves, cleverly capturing the moment when layers of water waves caress the coast. A variety of setting techniques alternate, creating a slightly quivering look; a simple and pure aesthetic, giving the jewelry an organic, wavy look.

CHAUMET Hanhai epic high-definition jewelry set series Biboshenghua high-definition earrings, necklace

Each CHAUMET haute couture piece in this theme is very dynamic, as if the calm ocean undulates slightly, creating the beauty of microwaves and fine waves. The Bibo Shenghua Convertible Necklace is a testimony – strengthening the ethereal lightness and interpreting the water surface. irregular reflections. This haute couture necklace can also be converted into a single diamond necklace, reflecting the design features of CHAUMET’s convertible haute couture jewelry, and once again enhancing the multiple values ​​of this piece.

【GulfstreamGulf Stream Whirlpool Theme]

The Gulf Stream swirl theme is inspired by the warm Mexican Current that flows into the sea in Florida. The CHAUMET family chooses tones that are rare in the jewelry industry to create haute couture pieces, combining the cool tones of green and blue with the warm tones of orange and blue, as if the Gulf Streams meet and are colorful.

Gulfstream swirls on the design of the ring, reinterpreting the iconic Toi & Moi ring of the CHAUMET family. The two rings can be worn in pairs, cuddling each other on two different fingers. The Gulfstream Whirlpool Adjustable Haute Couture Necklace gently wraps around the neck like flowing water. The geometric shape of its gradient colors seems to flow down from the buckle. Two jewel pom-poms decorate the back, and the fringed chain can easily adjust the length of the necklace. There is also a haute couture necklace, whose feather shape and three-dimensional shape are breathtaking, as if showing the turbulent waves on the sea, and as if the ocean currents meet each other and then go in different directions.

CHAUMET Epic Haute Couture Jewelry Set is Gulf Stream Whirlpool Haute Couture Ring and Earrings

[ChapterTwo:SHORELINESPandan Anting]

CHAUMET’s gorgeous and elegant chapter high-definition jewelry, including three themes of the other side of the sea, the magic sun and the shining stone. This chapter freezes the sun on the beach, arrives from the ocean to the coast and the beach, and enjoys a comfortable and quiet time by the sea.

【StepsThe other side of the quiet bay theme]

The haute couture works with the theme of Mi Wan on the other side are uniquely designed, depicting the harbour in the eyes of CHAUMET, and the quiet time enjoyed in the harbour: the ship folds its sails, extinguishes the engine, observes the coast from the air, and the world is peaceful. This theme haute couture collection combines a variety of jewelry features: such as asymmetric jewelry, crown rings, and cocktail rings, interweaving the cool and warm colors of brilliant gems, white gold and rose gold, showing the color art of the CHAUMET family. Delicate transition from sea to land is depicted.

The other side Miwan theme high-definition necklace is unique, each leaf on the work is unique, and the leaves are connected to each other, bringing great comfort and adaptability, a variety of gemstones are stacked on each other like waves slapping on the beach, highlighting CHAUMET Gorgeous color art.

CHAUMET Hanhai epic high-definition jewelry set is the other side Miwan high-definition necklace

【Galets d’OrShining gold and shining stone theme]

The theme of Brilliant Gold and Shining Stones focuses on the beach, depicting the pebbles washed by the waves on the shore glistening in the sun, and the fine waves are also sparkling. The theme of sapphire stone seems to construct the appearance of real pebbles. Retro and color go hand in hand – diamonds and padparadscha sapphires are looming under morganite, and rose gold and white gold are ingeniously blended, showing a tiny texture through craftsmanship.These designs are made with extraordinary gold carving technology andthreeUnder the combination of three-dimensional and three-dimensional, the exquisite craftsmanship of CHAUMET is vividly displayed.

CHAUMET Hanhai epic high-definition jewelry set is a series of high-definition earrings and rings

【Under the sunMagic Sun and Shining Sun Theme]

The phantom sun theme depicts leisure time on the beach in summer: gemstones collide in bright hues, like a red berry cocktail, a parasol overlooking the sky, or blue and white stripes The locker room is full of interest. This theme creates a CHAUMET Art Deco style with a lively and cheerful tone through fiery rubellite and Fanta stone, cool green tourmaline and yellow sapphire. The haute couture works in the theme use positive and negative symbiosis graphics to create a balance and rhythm of colors and patterns.

CHAUMET Hanhai epic high-definition jewelry set is a high-definition necklace

CHAUMET Hanhai Epic Haute Couture Jewelry Set of Magic Sun Yaoyang Haute Couture Earrings, Rings, Brooches

[Thethirdchapter:Inhabited WavesHaiyun Wanling]

CHAUMET Haiyun Wanling Chapter Haute Couture Jewelry is composed of three themes: Wang Yang Comet, Deep Sea Exploration and Charm Ode. This chapter dives into the bottom of the ocean to unearth treasures and explore the underwater life in the depths of the ocean.

【Sea CometsComet Wang Yang Theme]

Wang Yang’s comet-themed high-definition work invites the stars in the sky and the pearl in the deep sea to talk to each other, which is very romantic and poetic – “colored sapphire is a comet that flashes in the sky, while pearl starfish become the eternal starlight in the night sky”. The couture works in the theme of Wang Yang’s comet complement each other, interpreting the theme of starfish, a symbol of love and happiness. It is the tradition of CHAUMET to be good at using pearls. The CHAUMET family combines unique pearls with organic gemstones, and blends different colors to show the dreamy charm of pearls. It is like the colorful natural sand under the sun, bright, agile and full of fluidity. .

CHAUMET Hanhai Epic Haute Couture Jewelry Set Wang Yang Comet Haute Couture Earrings and Rings

CHAUMET Hanhai Epic Haute Couture Jewelry Set Wang Yang Comet Haute Couture Necklace

【Treasure huntDeep sea exploration theme]

The ocean breeds life, and its seabed also has countless treasures that make people yearn. The high-definition works with the theme of deep-sea exploration highlight the mystery and beauty of the seabed with narrative methods, calling travelers to the depths of the ocean to explore treasures. This theme is very creative, like a “curiosity cabinet” full of marine treasures. Whether it is viewed from an abstract or figurative perspective, it is like a treasure-hunting journey full of rewards.

CHAUMET Hanhai epic high-definition jewelry set is a deep-sea exploration high-definition brooch

【Song of SirensShark rhyme carol theme]

The mermaid in the fairy tale is brought to reality by CHAUMET, which makes the sea legend told by the epic haute couture jewelry set more complete. Unique Tahitian pearls, brilliant-cut diamonds and pear-shaped tourmalines seem to have been brought to the surface by mermaids, which are hidden in the depths of the sea. The superb blade craftsmanship of the Chaumet family hides the metal of these pieces, enhancing the overall lightness of the jewelry; the unique articulation process mimics the undulating scales on a mermaid; the fluidity of the lines allows the diamond to float “in the air or in water” .

CHAUMET Hanhai Epic Haute Couture Jewelry Set Shark Rhythm Carol Haute Couture Necklace

CHAUMET Hanhai Epic Haute Couture Jewelry Set Shark Rhythm Ode Haute Couture Earrings and Rings

[ChapterFour:InksLanhai love print]

From ancient times to the present, whether it is a deep-sea adventure, a trip outside the deep sea, or a travel commemoration, the world has always liked and used to carry amulets, mascots and lucky objects with them. The chapter of CHAUMET Encres Lanhai Love Seal is the best interpretation.

【InksLanhai Love India Theme]

Lanhai Aiyin-themed haute couture works interpret symbolic meaning through brooches and wrist treasures. Lanhai Aiyin’s couture works cleverly turn totems into symbols, showing the symbolic meaning that the CHAUMET family is good at in an interesting form, and then reflecting the beautiful meaning of the profound connotation of jewelry. Each brooch in this theme hides a pendant and is equipped with a special necklace, which can be transformed into a necklace, which is interesting and full of ingenuity, once again showing CHAUMET’s perfect application of convertible jewelry design technology.

The design of Lanhai Aiyin-themed wrist treasures is also unique – seabirds soar on the dial of the waves, and the creative inlays on both sides also show the surging waves. Whether it is a brooch or a treasure on the wrist, Lanhai Aiyin theme works are full of humorous romanticism, just like the exquisite picture created by the Grand Feu enamel on the brooch-the sea water erupted when the anchor was dropped, as if to Emerging from the jewelry, it reflects the unique creative power and haute couture charm of the CHAUMET family.

CHAUMET Hanhai epic high-definition jewelry set is Lanhai Aiyin high-definition brooch and wrist treasures

CHAUMETPlace Vendôme12Craftsmen of the High Jewellery Workshop

“They are both guardians and inheritors.”

In 1812, CHAUMET entered the Place Vendôme with glory and became the first jewelry brand to enter the Place Vendôme; in 1907, Joseph Chaumet, the seventh-generation descendant of CHAUMET, moved the family of CHAUMET to No. 12 Place Vendôme, which has continued to this day. . Joseph Chaumet’s father was an ocean-going captain who always had a soft spot for the ocean. In 2022, the skilled craftsmen of the high-end jewelry workshop at No. 12 Vendôme Plaza will capture various marine elements through the Hanhai epic haute couture jewelry set, and once again present the exquisite jewelry craftsmanship they guard and inherit.

CHAUMET High Jewellery Workshop 12 Place Vendôme

12 Chaumet Place Vendôme, originally the private residence of the French naval commander, Baron Baudard de Saint James, one of the parlors has a parquet floor decorated with compass roses, skirting It is also adorned with bows, masts, sails, anchors and crabs; CHAUMET’s design style has always been echoed with it, with crowns, brooches, hair accessories, necklaces and wrist treasures in the shape of currents, waterfalls, water droplets or stalactites. Inextricably linked with the ocean

Today, 115 years after CHAUMET settled at No. 12, Place Vendôme, the Hanhai Epic Haute Couture Jewelry Collection once again wrote a new chapter for the CHAUMET family, and also provided countless delightful discoveries for jewelry collectors and jewelry lovers – Hanhai and Jewelry Harmonious symbiosis, which not only achieves each other, but also makes each other wonderful, showing rich value and endless vitality. “Hanhai Epic Haute Couture Jewelry Collection” is a new interpretation of “Hanhai”, and it is also a strong stroke of CHAUMET’s inheritance and innovation.

【appendix】

【first chapter:Animated Wavesdance 沧澜]

“At the water’s edgeIntroduction of core works on the theme of “Bibo Shenghua”

À Fleur d’Eau convertible necklace in white gold, set with a 7.18 ct D VS1 pear-shaped diamond, five marquise-shaped diamonds totaling 2.71 cts, and marquise-shaped and brilliant-cut diamonds.

À Fleur d’Eau earrings in white gold, set with a 2.10-carat oval D VVS1 diamond, a 2.08-carat oval D VVS2 diamond, four marquise-cut diamonds totaling 3.28 carats, and olive Point and brilliant cut diamonds.

À Fleur d’Eau Convertible tiara in white gold, set with 4 marquise D VVS1 diamonds totalling 4.21 carats, 1 D IF marquise diamond 0.87 carats, and brilliant-cut diamonds.

À Fleur d’Eau ring in white gold, set with a 3.03 ct oval D VVS2 diamond, three marquise diamonds totalling 1.92 ct, and marquise and brilliant-cut diamonds.

“GulfstreamIntroduction to the core works on the theme of “Gulf Stream Whirlpool”

Gulfstream whirlpool ring in white gold featuring a 5.11 ct cushion-cut Madagascar sapphire, baguette and round emeralds and sapphires, round Paraiba tourmalines and brilliant-cut diamonds.

Gulfstream Swirl Adjustable White Gold Necklace featuring a 19.83 ct cabochon Australian black opal, a 5.39 ct sugar loaf mountain-cut Colombian emerald, a 0.86 ct cushion-cut Colombian emerald, rectangular, square and Round emeralds and sapphires, square and round Paraiba tourmalines, chrysoprase motifs and baguette and brilliant-cut diamonds.

Gulfstream Swirl Convertible Earrings in White Gold Set with Two Drop-Shaped Pink Spinels of 3.37ct and 3.31ct, Two Oval Orange Garnets of 3.61ct and 3.47ct, Multiple Round Sapphires, Pear-shaped red spinel with chalcedony motif and brilliant-cut diamonds.

[ChapterTwo:SHORELINESPandan Anting]

“StepsThe Other Side of Tranquil Bay” themecoreIntroduction of works

Escales Necklace in white and rose gold with one cushion-cut red spinel of 10.08 carats, five oval red spinels totaling 6.08 carats, three marquise-shaped diamonds totaling 2.19 carats, one 0.45 carat Carat D VVS2 brilliant cut diamonds, multiple oval and round red spinels, round sapphires, round Paraiba tourmalines and marquise and brilliant cut diamonds.

Escales Escales earrings in white and rose gold with two drop-shaped D VVS1 diamonds of 2.05 carats and 2.04 carats, two oval red spinels of 1.03 carats and 1.00 carats, round and Oval red spinel, round Paraiba tourmaline, round sapphire and brilliant-cut diamonds.

“Galets d’OrShining Gold and Shining Stone” themecoreIntroduction of works

Galets d’Or earrings in rose and white gold with two cushion-cut morganites of 10.99 carats and 10.92 carats, round padparadscha red lotus-colored sapphires and brilliant-cut diamonds.

Galets d’Or ring in rose and white gold with a 22.33 ct oval morganite, round padparadscha sapphires and brilliant-cut diamonds.

“Under the sunphantom sun“themecoreIntroduction of works

Sous le Soleil necklace in yellow and white gold with a 22.09 ct oval rubellite, two oval orange garnets of 7.46 and 4.59 ct, baguette tourmalines, yellow sapphires, rubies and round Orange garnet with pink chalcedony pattern and brilliant-cut diamonds.

Sous le Soleil Necklace in yellow and white gold with a drop-shaped indigo tourmaline of 18.26 carats, 2

Oval indigo tourmaline with a total weight of 8.56 carats.

[Thethirdchapter:Inhabited WavesHaiyun Wanling]

“comets seasComet Wang Yang“themecoreIntroductionShaw

Comètes des Mers necklace in white and rose gold with one oval Madagascar padparadscha sapphire, 5.91 carats, 14 padparadscha sapphires totaling 18.63 carats, 5 7.69 carats of colored sapphires, 6 E VVS2 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 3.00 carats, multiple round colored sapphires, pearls and brilliant-cut diamonds.

“Treasure huntDeep sea exploration“themecoreIntroduction of works

Chasse aux Trésors brooch in white gold, rose gold, titanium and chrysoprase, set with a 6.38-carat pear-shaped tsavorite, a 3.22-carat pear-shaped green tourmaline, and a 1.82-carat pear-shaped orange garnet, Multiple round orange garnets and tsavorites, round emeralds, and purple and pink sapphires, brilliant-cut diamonds.

“Song of SirensShark Rhythm“themecoreIntroduction of works

Chant de Sirènes earrings in white gold with two cushion-cut green tourmalines of 2.89 carats and 2.84 carats and brilliant-cut diamonds.

Chant de Sirènes ring in white gold with a cushion-cut green tourmaline of 6.30 carats and brilliant-cut diamonds.

Chant de Sirènes ring in white gold with three drop-shaped Paraiba tourmalines weighing 1.41 carats, 1.31 carats and 0.98 carats, a grey Tahitian pearl and brilliant-cut diamonds.

Chant de Sirènes necklace in white gold, set with one cushion-cut green tourmaline of 23.81 carats, one marquise-cut Paraiba tourmaline of 5.35 carats, ten drop-cut Paraiba tourmalines totalling 16.67 carats, one 0.46 carat D VVS2 brilliant cut diamond, grey Tahitian pearls and brilliant cut diamonds.

Chant de Sirènes White Gold Crown

[ChapterFour:InksLanhai love print]

“InksLanhai Aiyin“themecoreIntroduction of works

Encres convertible brooch in white, rose and yellow gold with a heart-cut ruby, round sapphires and orange garnets, Grand Feu enamel and brilliant-cut diamonds.

Encres convertible brooch in white, rose and yellow gold with a heart-cut ruby, engraved natural crystal, Grand Feu enamel and brilliant-cut diamonds.

Encres White Gold, Rose Gold and Yellow Gold Convertible Brooch set with turquoise, round yellow sapphires, garnets and spinels, lacquered finish, Grand Feu enamel and brilliant-cut diamonds.

Encres convertible brooch in white, rose and yellow gold with turquoise, mother-of-pearl, Grand Feu enamel and brilliant-cut diamonds.

Encres convertible brooch in white, rose and yellow gold with turquoise, onyx, Grand Feu enamel and brilliant-cut diamonds.

Encres Lanhai Aiyin white gold watch, equipped with a Swiss self-winding mechanical movement, set with brilliant-cut diamonds, round sapphires and a rose-cut sapphire. The hand-engraved white gold dial is decorated with Anita Porchet Grand Feu enamel, as well as turquoise and brilliant-cut diamonds. Albatross in white gold, hand-engraved and set with brilliant-cut diamonds. Blue-green alligator leather strap with folding clasp set with brilliant-cut diamonds and round sapphires.