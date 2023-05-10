World Lupus Day, a disease that affects 5 million people worldwide

2023 – LUPUS DAY. is celebrated on world lupus day in order to raise awareness about the existence of this serious chronic disease that affects the immune system.

Consult everything published about ephemeris in The voice.

The date also aims to highlight the importance of providing a better quality of life to those who suffer from this disease.

According to data from the World Health Organization, the disease affects 5 million people worldwide, with a prevalence of between 40 and 100 out of 100,000 people.

In Argentina, it is estimated that 1 in 2,000 people suffer from it, which gives a total of around 28,000 people.

what is lupus

It is an autoimmune condition that occurs, most of the time, in young women between the ages of 15 and 50. It can also occur in boys and girls and in older adults.

Although in many cases it’s impossible to pinpoint a cause, things may trigger an overactive immune system, including ultraviolet light, certain hormonal changes, stress, and certain medications or chemicals.

LUPUS TREATMENT

It is carried out through medications that include antimalarials -hydroxychloroquine-, corticosteroids -the lowest dose and time that are necessary- and immunosuppressants.

Another fundamental aspect is oriented towards lifestyle changes: eating an adequate diet, exercising, not smoking, regularly controlling blood pressure and preventing conditions such as osteoporosis, thrombosis and coronary disease.

Most people with lupus are able to lead full, active lives with proper treatment.

More ephemeris

1932 – RODOLFO ZAPATA. The actor, singer and comedian Rodolfo Zapata was born in Buenos Aires, who stood out for his folklore songs with comic double meanings. He edited more than 40 records.

1933 – CHACO WAR. Paraguay declares war on Bolivia for possession of disputed territories in the Chaco Boreal, in central South America. The war lasted three years and left some 90,000 dead on both sides, who also suffered great economic damage.

1944 – ILO DECLARATION. During an assembly in the American city of Philadelphia, the International Labor Organization declares that work “is not a commodity.” It also warns that “every human being must pursue his well-being” under labor laws that respect his rights.

1957 – NACE SID VICIOUS. British musician and bassist Sid Vicious (Simon John Ritchie) is born in London, one of the most important figures of the first wave of punk in the 1970s. He was a bassist and backing vocalist for the punk rock band Sex Pistols between 1977 and 1978 .

1960 – BONUS IS BORN. Irish singer Bono (Paul David Hewson), lead singer of the rock group U2, with whom he recorded more than 15 albums, was born in Dublin. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2005 and 2006 for his activism against violence and his fight against poverty in Africa.

1964 – COLUMBUS VS PELE. Colón de Santa Fe cut an undefeated record of 43 games against Santos from Brazil commanded by the Brazilian star Pelé by beating him 2-1 in a friendly match played at the Brigadier Estanislao López stadium of the “sabalero” club. The stadium is popularly called “the elephant graveyard”.

1979 – THE NINTH. The film “La nona” premieres in Buenos Aires, directed by Héctor Olivera and starring Pepe Soriano accompanied by Juan Carlos Altavista, Eva Franco, Guillermo Battaglia and Nya Quesada. Olivera and the playwright Roberto Cossa are the screenwriters of this film of the tragicomic genre.

1987 – DIEGO MARADON. Napoli commanded by the Argentine star Diego Maradona wins its first “scudetto” in the Italian First Division League, by drawing 1-1 at home with Fiorentina. Wearing the number 10 shirt, Maradona scored 115 goals throughout his career at the Neapolitan club, whose stadium is named after the Argentine star.

1990 – LAND OF FIRE. President Carlos Menem signs Decree 905/90, which establishes the limits of the new province of Tierra del Fuego, which includes the Malvinas, Georgias and South Sandwich Islands.

1994 – NELSON MANDELA. In the city of Pretoria, the activist against racism and pacifist leader Nelson Mandela is sworn in as president of South Africa, who calls for a definitive end to the racial inequality that governed the country with the “apartheid” policy that violated the rights of the majority population black.

2014 – CARMEN ARGIBAY. At the age of 74, the lawyer and former judge Carmen Argibay, minister of the Supreme Court of Justice between 2005 and 2014, dies in Buenos Aires. She was a staunch defender of women’s rights and the decriminalization of abortion.

Other ephemeris

1508.- Miguel Angel Buonaroti begins to paint the Sistine Chapel of the Vatican.

1534.- The explorer Jacques Cartier arrives on the island of Newfoundland.

1824.- In London, the National Gallery opens to the public.

1850.- The recognition, peace and friendship treaty between Spain and the Republic of Costa Rica is signed.

1869.- In the United States, near the Great Salt Lake (Utah), the railroad tracks between east and west are joined by a symbolic gold nail, providing service from coast to coast.

1871.- Franco-Prussian War: France and Germany sign the peace treaty in Frankfurt.

1877.- Romania proclaims its independence after declaring war on Turkey, of which until then it had been a tributary.

1911.- Revolution in Mexico. Ciudad Juárez falls into the hands of the rebels led by Francisco Madero.

1921.- Denmark declares Greenland its sovereign territory.

1933.- The Nazi regime burns 20,000 books in Berlin by authors who were on its blacklist.

1936.- Manuel Azaña is elected President of the Spanish Republic, taking the oath of office the following day.

1940.- Second World War: German troops invade Belgium and the Netherlands.

– Winston Churchill is appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after the resignation of Neville Chamberlain.

1943.- A fire destroys the National Library of Peru.

1957.- A coup deposes Gustavo Rojas as head of the Colombian presidency. A military Junta assumes control of the Government.

1973.- Foundation of the Polisario Front by young Saharawi nationalists led by Mustafá El Uali and Mohamed Abdelaziz.

1981.- The socialist François Mitterrand is elected president of France, in the second round, with 51.8% of the votes.

1989.- The Polish trade unionist Lech Walesa receives the 1989 Human Rights Award, granted by the Council of Europe.

1996.- The Spanish writer Francisco Umbral is awarded the Prince of Asturias Award for Literature.

1997.- An earthquake causes more than 1,560 deaths and leaves 50,000 homeless in eastern Iran.

2007.- Nicolas Sarkozy is proclaimed president-elect of France.

2011.- Microsoft announces the purchase of Skype, the most popular Internet telephony service, for 8,500 million dollars.

2012.- The IACHR denounces the overpopulation, corruption and lack of control mechanisms in Latin American prisons.

2013.- Former Guatemalan dictator José Efraín Ríos Montt (1982-1983) is sentenced to 80 years in prison for the genocide perpetrated during his administration against the indigenous Ixil ethnic group.

2014.- The Government of Mexico legalizes and supplies weapons to self-defense groups in Michoacán.

2015.- Cuban President Raúl Castro praises Pope Francis, with whom he met in the Vatican.

2017.- The Argentine music and humor group Les Luthiers is awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities.

2020.- The Colombian airline Avianca requests to file for bankruptcy in the United States due to the covid crisis.

2021.- The Teatro Real in Madrid wins the prize for the best opera company, at the International Opera Awards gala, cataloged as the Oscars for opera.

BIRTHS

1843.- Benito Pérez Galdós, Spanish novelist.

1899.- Fred Astaire, American actor and dancer.

1926.- Hugo Banzer, Bolivian military and politician, former president of Bolivia.

1931.- Ettore Scola, Italian filmmaker.

1938.- Manuel Santana, Spanish tennis player.

1960.- Paul David Hewson, “Bono”, Irish singer, leader of the group U2.

1965.- Linda Evangelista, Canadian model.

1970. Pepin Liria, Spanish bullfighter.

1977.- Hugo Silva, Spanish actor.

DEATHS

1774.- Louis XV, King of France.

1904.- Henry Morton Stanley, English journalist and explorer.

1930.- Julio Romero de Torres, Spanish painter.

1977.- Joan Crawford, American actress.

1982.- Peter Weiss, German writer of Swedish nationality.

1990.- Walker Percy, American writer and philosopher.

2019.- Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba, Spanish politician.

2022.- Leonid Kravchuk, Ukrainian politician, first president of independent Ukraine.

Source: own and agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

