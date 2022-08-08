Home Entertainment Xiao S shared the embarrassing incident after being drunk in response to suspected domestic violence: drinking too much and falling caused _Elly_daughter_ protest
Entertainment

Xiao S shared the embarrassing incident after being drunk in response to suspected domestic violence: drinking too much and falling caused _Elly_daughter_ protest

by admin
Xiao S shared the embarrassing incident after being drunk in response to suspected domestic violence: drinking too much and falling caused _Elly_daughter_ protest
2022-08-08 15:52
Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: Xiao S shared the embarrassing incident after being drunk and responded to suspected domestic violence: drinking too much and falling

Sohu Entertainment News According to media reports on the 8th, Xiao S had a real conversation with S’s mother on the show, and he did not shy away from mentioning his embarrassment. Xiao S also revealed that he liked two drinks, and used to call celebrities to chat after drinking. He also refuted rumors that he was suspected of having been subjected to domestic violence.

Xiao S found that she often fell after drinking too much, sometimes her nose was blue and sometimes her face was swollen, which often made the outside world misunderstand that her husband hit her. There was a time when Big S saw the wound on her face and said, “If you fell like this, you said you were not raped, would people believe it?” The most humiliating time was when Elly, the eldest daughter, solemnly asked Little S not to get drunk one day. , because on this day she will invite her classmates to go home to give a report, Xiao S agrees, but her daughter protests the next day. It turned out that Xiao S still drank too much, and also chatted with visiting male classmates, which made her daughter feel super embarrassed.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Japanese singer Chihiro Onizuka was arrested for kicking an ambulance on suspicion of destroying and abandoning it

posted on:Beijing

You may also like

How often does Fengdu detective update the air...

The main promotional film of the 12th Beijing...

Metaverso and Web3, all the moves (and challenges)...

The second season of STEAM popular science animation...

“Dancing Dad”: Why did Indian musicals break the...

FMACM Releases New 2022 Fall/Winter Collection Lookbook

[Save this photo]Malicious association is prohibited?Weibo blocked the...

D’Annunzio in the immortal pages of the Recherche

Yan Weiwen and Wang Lida led the concert...

If the world of dreams plunges into a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy