Original title: Xiao S shared the embarrassing incident after being drunk and responded to suspected domestic violence: drinking too much and falling

Sohu Entertainment News According to media reports on the 8th, Xiao S had a real conversation with S’s mother on the show, and he did not shy away from mentioning his embarrassment. Xiao S also revealed that he liked two drinks, and used to call celebrities to chat after drinking. He also refuted rumors that he was suspected of having been subjected to domestic violence.

Xiao S found that she often fell after drinking too much, sometimes her nose was blue and sometimes her face was swollen, which often made the outside world misunderstand that her husband hit her. There was a time when Big S saw the wound on her face and said, “If you fell like this, you said you were not raped, would people believe it?” The most humiliating time was when Elly, the eldest daughter, solemnly asked Little S not to get drunk one day. , because on this day she will invite her classmates to go home to give a report, Xiao S agrees, but her daughter protests the next day. It turned out that Xiao S still drank too much, and also chatted with visiting male classmates, which made her daughter feel super embarrassed.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: