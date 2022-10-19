Original title: Xiao Zhan and Cai Xukun have become the new favorite of beauty endorsements. More and more fashion brands “love” the Chinese market | What’s new

In the past month, the popularity of major fashion and beauty brands competing for official announcement spokespersons has slowed down, and more of them are “official announcement” big names or popular artists, and the identities given are also higher than each other. Series spokespersons, brand spokespersons, Asia Pacific District spokesperson, global spokesperson.

In addition to endorsements, the cross-border co-branding of major beauty brands is also becoming more and more daring. There is no impossible, only unexpected; the Chinese market is “loyal” by more and more fashion brands. Tailor-made new products for the needs of Chinese people… What new moves are currently being made by various beauty brands, this issue of Sohu Fashion[News]will tell you!

Endorsement | Xiao Zhan becomes the brand spokesperson of Anresha, the annual blockbuster new product subverts traditional cognition

Last month (September), professional sunscreen brand Anresha officially announced Xiao Zhan as the brand spokesperson. Whether as an actor or a singer, Xiao Zhan sets himself high standards, with a sincere heart and fearlessness. challenge. It coincides with the brand purpose of Anesha precision drilling technology research and development, not only innovative steps, but also trying to create opportunities for more people to enjoy the sun freely.

Along with the spokesperson’s first advertising blockbuster, the brand’s blockbuster new product of the year – Huanguang bottle, the brand’s first “light energy dual-effect care technology“, successfully transformed the ultraviolet rays that were originally harmful to the skin into ‘beautiful skin light'”, Backlight sunscreen, nourishing the skin with light, subverts people’s cognition of the traditional sunscreen concept, and is also a milestone product innovation of Shiseido Group.

Endorsement | Cai Xukun becomes EFFECTIM’s brand spokesperson

As a luxury high-tech brand under the Shiseido Group, EFFECTIM will only be launched in China and Japan in 2021. In September this year, it was officially announced that singer and original music producer Cai Xukun became the “EFFECTIM Brand Spokesperson”. On the road of music, Cai Xukun continues to explore the infinite possibilities in the field of music. With professionalism and strength, he constantly innovates and makes breakthroughs and pursues perfection. He and Jiyanzhiguang have always been based on cutting-edge technology and profound skin research accumulation, and strive to provide consumers with “convenience”. , excellent effect” the vision of the solution to skin problems coincides with each other.

Cai Xukun’s same model, the Streamer Knife Beauty Device, has unique HILW RF energy (stable RF output with variable frequency micro-current), LED red light, EP electrical pulse, and IP iontophoresis, which can precisely improve the deep skin aging problem.

Endorsement | Ni Ni becomes Lancome’s global skin care and fragrance spokesperson

Lancome, the world‘s leading luxury cosmetics brand, officially announced on September 20, 2022 that Chinese actress Ni Ni has officially become the spokesperson of Lancome’s global skin care and fragrance. Ni Ni has a unique feminine charm, confident, free and easy, casual and modern, enthusiastic, feminine and elegant, with great personal style and charm. The aggressiveness, strength and candidness of her inner qualities displayed by her are very much in line with Lancôme’s core values.

Endorsement | Song Jia becomes Sulwhasoo’s global brand spokesperson, brand innovation, product iteration and other new actions continue

In October, Sulwhasoo officially announced the well-known actor Song Jia as the global brand spokesperson of Sulwhasoo, and Yi Lijing, Xiang Yanjing and Lan Yu became brand ambassadors, jointly launching the brand innovation of Sulwhasoo.

As the industry’s first Korean makeup brand to promote the essence of the skin, it has subverted the skin care habits of thousands of Asian women by itself, and launched some popular star products. At the same time, the brand is specially inspired by traditional white porcelain to launch the “Limited Edition White Porcelain Bottle” with moisturizing essence, which is re-launched with a subversive new look.

Sulwhasoo combines the texture of white porcelain with the artistic conception of calligraphy and painting, and integrates traditional aesthetics with modern senses. The bottle has beautiful curves, smooth and light texture, dense and dense text layout and space-free design, which is elegant and pure, simple and elegant. extraordinary.

Endorsement | Ren Jialun becomes the brand spokesperson of Oushiman

Ou Shiman, who has devoted himself to researching the wonders of pearls for 55 years, officially announced on October 5 that Jialun has become the brand spokesperson of Ou Shiman. Since 1967, Ou Shiman has been committed to the research and development of pearl skin care products with the responsibility and mission of the pearl beauty family. By advocating natural, healthy, gentle and effective pearl skin care concepts and technologies, we help women discover and awaken their own beauty.

Endorsement | Yu Wenwen became the spokesperson of AVON’s little black dress

In September, AVON Avon officially announced that the young singer-songwriter and actor Yu Wenwen has become the spokesperson of AVON Avon’s little black dress luxury, breaking through the waves and attacking with the strength of the waves.

This time, Avon and Yu Wenwen are pleased to join hands, and bring the AVON Avon Little Black Dress luxury body lotion, which was first released in the Chinese mainland market – the luxury pet moisturizing bottle, the luxury pet brightening bottle, and the twins appeared, following the AVON Avon little black dress. Classic fragrance, breakthrough strength, continue to write the romantic legend of AVON Avon’s century-old fragrance family.

——Joint limited series————

Joint | Lancome & [email protected] cross-border linkage, three star items playfully wear “new” clothes

In 2022, the French high-end beauty brand Lancome will collaborate with the popular collectible art toy [email protected] The limited edition joint series includes three iconic products: “Little Black Bottle”, “Aurora Water”, “Xiaoman” Waist” lipstick. With the common pursuit of “happiness”, Lancome and [email protected] also co-created a limited edition co-branded doll, which was named “HAPPY”.

The limited joint edition of the three Lancome star items has been officially launched in China on September 1, 2022. Lancome fans and friends who like fashion can start quickly.

Joint name | bobbi brown & fantasy unicorn, classic ace products have been replaced with limited packaging

bobbi brown launches a variety of eye-catching cross-border joint limited series every year. This year is no exception. On the eve of the golden autumn and October, a new limited series of bobbi brown “Dream Unicorn” is launched. This unicorn was born in the fairy tale. , is the existence of holiness and hope, coming with the dreamy power from the enchanted forest.

Bobbi brown’s classic ace products have been blessed with cute and cute new unicorn magic, and replaced with cute unicorn limited edition packaging to create fashionable and diverse unicorn fairy makeup for little fairies.

Limited | YSL Powder Air Cushion Rock Limited Edition will debut in late October

The YSL leather air cushion has always been the leader in terms of appearance in the air cushion, and the powder air cushion has subverted the tradition, adding a touch of sweetness to the original unruly and uninhibited. Following the inspiration of haute couture, the rebellious rock is neatly interpreted with soft pink wrinkled leather. The classic three-dimensional logo appears on the pink wrinkled leather. The collision of softness and sharpness shows a dazzling aesthetic tension.

YSL Saint Laurent “Pink Air Cushion” Rock Limited Edition* ¥635/12g

The YSL Saint Laurent “Pink Air Cushion” rock limited edition will be available on all channels in late October 2022.

Limited Edition | L’Occitane & French Illustrator Eva Offredo, Double Eleven Nature Celebration Limited Series

Provence natural plant brand L’Occitane teamed up with French illustrator Eva Offredo to launch a limited edition series on Double Eleven. Colorful and interesting elves traveled to the Provence natural celebration, selecting the power of natural plant extracts from shea butter, cherry blossoms, sweet almonds and lavender , to start a carnival celebration of dancing with nature.

A number of L’Occitane’s ace products have come back with surprise packaging. Among them, the Shea Butter series has been renewed and launched with unique limited flavors. This autumn and winter, reinvigorate the skin and rejuvenate your skin. Pick your double eleven with L’Occitane. Limit the fun!

Joint name | Elizabeth Arden & Sanxingdui Museum, open fun cross-border cooperation

When the barrier repair master meets the cultural relic repair expert, what kind of chemical reaction will there be? Elizabeth Arden, who has more than 100 years of professional skin care and makeup experience, will join hands with Sanxingdui Museum in September 2022 to start a fun cross-border cooperation and launch a surprise joint limited gift box – a new light-feeling gold glue with Sanxingdui’s iconic “Gold” “Mask cultural and creative trend play, jointly interpreting the “gold” level of repairing power!

The Elizabeth Arden Sanxingdui joint gift box is designed with the “gold” mask of the head of the bronze man with the round head as the design highlight. Open the golden mask to unlock the surprise gift box and reveal the secrets of skin gold repair. This blockbuster Elizabeth Arden Elizabeth Arden × Sanxingdui Museum joint gift box is now available on October 24, 2022!

Joint name | Sekkisei & popular animation “Ghost Slayer”, global joint limited edition has been sold

The Sekkeijing Yitou series, which symbolizes change and innovation, joins hands with the popular animation “Blade of Ghost Slayer”, and launches limited joint models based on the classic characters in the animation. Character images and various plant-themed paintings complement each other.

The character images printed on the outer packaging of this joint product include the main characters of the animation-Kanamen Tanjiro, Kanamen Nei Bean, my wife Zenitsu and Zuipei Inosuke. The main creator of “Ghost Slayer” specially drew the silhouettes of these characters for this joint collaboration. The silhouettes of the characters appeared on the product bottle along with the plant paintings representing their theme colors. The regular version of “Clear Blue*” and “Clear White*” are designed and packaged in green (Kanmen Tanjiro), pink (Kanamen Mi pheas), yellow (my wife Zenitsu) and light blue respectively. The image of color (Ziping Inosuke).

The global limited joint model of Sekkisei & “Ghost Slayer” will be released in 7 countries and regions including China on October 1, 2022. The price/performance ratio is definitely worth your rush!

Joint | BONPOINT & Macaron, Love Cream Macaron Limited Set

French brand BONPOINT, world-renowned for its boutique children’s clothing and skin care fragrances, launched a new limited series on the occasion of the golden autumn – “Love Cream Macaron Limited Set”, full of joyful and colorful macaron colors, printed on BONPOINT’s new love The top of the cream is sweet and playful yet elegant. There are 4 favorite creams in the set, each with a capacity of 20ml, which is as delicate and small as a sweet macaron.

The classic pale pink is full of elegance and romance, showing the persistent pursuit of self-stance; the bright lemon yellow represents the pursuit of excellent quality and ingenious details; the vibrant green of vegetation makes people feel the true love of childhood. Beauty; the charismatic violet symbolizes perseverance in learning and perpetual enthusiasm and curiosity about life.

The simple and elegant BONPOINT cherry lunch bag is matched with the Beloved Facial Cream Macaron Limited Set, with a delicate golden cherry pattern and a fresh mint green inside, which brings out the pure and pleasant childhood atmosphere. The limited set will be pre-sold on October 20, 2022, and will be officially launched on October 24.

Joint | TSUBAKI & Illustrator Cheng Peng, 15th Anniversary Limited Gift Box

Born in Japan in 2006, the professional washing and care brand TSUBAKI, on the occasion of its 15th anniversary in China, joined hands with illustrator Jude Chan to launch a limited camellia gift box, drawing the camellia with the camellia, the brand symbol of TSUBAKI, as inspiration. “Qi” encounters the scene.

This collaboration is an encounter with “flowers”, weaving a dreamy secret realm of camellia in a romantic way of depicting. In the 15th anniversary limited gift box, with TSUBAKI’s many star items, you can feel the beauty of camellia in many ways. energy.

————New beauty makeup series————

New Product | French Sisley’s brand new Zhizhen Night Gold Diamond Essence Water is on the market

French Sisley’s new Golden Diamond Essence Water starts the prelude to nighttime skincare, and realizes the first step of nighttime skincare that stimulates the skin regeneration process. Through the three-step “on-off” rejuvenation effect, it awakens the nighttime absorption and regenerates the skin.

sisley Sisley to Zhen Night Gold Diamond Essence Water ￥1950/140ml

The Golden Diamond Essence Water is used as a “base”. The ingredients in the formula, such as bio-sugar gum, glycerin, and pro-vitamin B5, provide intensive hydration to the skin, which can adjust the skin to an appropriate state and improve the overall efficacy of the night skin care routine. Its texture is refreshing and light, and the texture will become plump when gently massaged. It can deeply envelop and moisturize the skin. The skin feels soft and comfortable. Inheritance.

NEW | La Prairie New Caviar Night Oil

The new Caviar Night Oil contains Caviar-Retinol Complex, a rich and silky texture that instantly relieves stress and immerses the skin in luxury. Its mechanism of action works in conjunction with the skin’s natural rhythm to help resist age-related decline in muscle energy, while its oily structure instantly forms a temporary outer barrier to minimize water loss.

Caviar Night Oil is enriched with La Prairie’s unique revitalizing complex, the first time this ingredient has been used in an oil-based product. Inspired by the pioneering research pioneered by Dr. Paul Nihan at the legendary Clinique La Prairie Anti-Aging Care Centre, it regenerates the skin, helping to improve a variety of skin problems and reveal a radiant glow New and effective.

New Product | CPB Skin Key, Cleansing Cleansing Oil, Jingyao, is on the market, opening a new chapter for cleansing, moisturizing, nourishing and cleansing the skin

In September 2022, the luxury beauty product Clé de Peau Beauté, the key to skin cleansing series, will be rejuvenated with a new look – the brand-new CPB skin key cleansing oil, opening a new chapter of purifying, moisturizing and cleansing the skin.

CPB Skin Key Cleansing Oil¥550/200mL

CPB Skin Key Purifying Cleansing Oil continues the brand aesthetics of extreme ingenuity. The bottle is made of eternal gold and pearl white, showing a gorgeous gradient from top to bottom. The top of the bottle is printed with the Clé de Peau Beauté brand logo in gold, which is exquisite. With an elegant brand style. The design of the pure white pump head is ergonomic, the texture is clear and not heavy, soft and skin-friendly like an essence, it can easily emulsify and dissolve makeup after contact with water, and remove makeup efficiently. It is customized for users who pursue gentle makeup removal. “Skin Rejuvenation Technology“, while cleansing the skin, can retain the essence of nutrients in the skin, maintaining a smooth and delicate skin texture.

New products | MLB beauty officially entered the Chinese market, a variety of trendy makeup has been officially released

At the beginning of last month (September 5, 2022), MLB BEAUTY officially entered the Chinese market, and officially launched MLB Presbyopia Perfume and MLB Presbyopia Air Cushion products in the MLB Beauty Tmall flagship store. At the same time, China is also the first MLB Beauty in Asia. first market. MLB BEAUTY is positioned as an Asian high street fashion brand. Together with MLB FASHION and MLB KIDS, with the strong baseball culture as the background and street fashion and trend culture as the elements, the fusion of classic and innovation collides to create a more complete and more Diversified, more attitude fashion lifestyle.

MLB Soft Luxe Flawless Light Cushion Liquid Foundation (Shell: ￥160/14g, Refill: ￥200/14g)

first listedMLB old flower perfumeTaking New York, Los Angeles, and Boston as urban inspiration; using the time shifts of midnight, afternoon, and sunset as the fragrance variations, it narrates the rich olfactory memory.MLB Presbyopia Air CushionDrawing on the American street culture background, injecting the classic MLB element diamond presbyopia design, with textured magnetic opening and closing, showing the inspiration of fashion and luxury, 2 shells x 3 cores can be DIY according to skin conditions, the air cushion is fine and docile, and astaxanthin is added Antioxidant ingredients, not easy to take off makeup, long-lasting makeup without makeup; its drop-shaped puff can take into account the areas that are not easy to apply makeup, such as the nose, mouth corners, and under the eyes; high elastic material, make makeup more even, save powder without eating powder.

New product | Armani legendary red tube collides with “China Red” to launch a new brand new “Cinnabar” series

Armani presents the new red tube “Cinnabar” series, inspired by the charm of traditional Chinese colors. The new “Cinnabar” series has oriental colors with a legendary texture of velvet matte, just like a new Chinese velvet covering the lips. High-definition Chinese clothing, with freehand new works, paint a touch of the beauty of the red wall.

The oriental aesthetics presented by the new “Cinnabar” series is not only a gorgeous appearance, but also an understanding and reflection of the artistic conception and atmosphere of traditional Chinese culture. The 3 new shades have a very oriental atmosphere, reflecting the oriental beauty across the ancient and modern times for the world.

#421 Cinnabar, #311 Sandalwood, #422 Hesha

The “Censha” series follows the unique and advanced velvet matte texture of Armani red tube. The liquid formula is light in texture, moisturizing and comfortable, and does not dry out. The exclusively developed “Velvet Smoothing Gel” can hide lip lines and make the perfect lip color evenly distributed. The “microsphere network” brings the ultimate lightness, smoothness and soft touch, creating a lip makeup texture like a top velvet dress.

New product | “Global eyebrow makeup master” Benefit Bei Lingfei’s eyebrow Fametian family welcomes a new member

As a high-end beauty brand under the LVMH Group, “Global Eyebrow Master” Bei Lingfei has won a number of eyebrow awards with the “Brow” method and “Brow” family series in the brand history of more than 40 years. Pen, anti-Muggle eyebrow pencil, one-step eyebrow cream and many other popular eyebrow star products.

In September of this year (September 23, 2022), a new member of Concubine Bei’s eyebrows, the Fametian family – Concubine Bei’s eyebrow pencil is an automatic meniscus eyebrow pencil, which is an eyebrow pencil specially developed by Concubine Bei for Chinese consumers.” The “point-line-surface” integrated meniscus tip can create a variety of natural eyebrow makeup. The meniscus tip is precisely drawn to create clear hair flu; the tangent line of the bevel fits the eyebrow curve, and the pen and pen form a sharp edge; the curve is straight The intersecting brush surfaces naturally color the gap between the eyebrows and easily form the velvety eyebrows.

“Crescent Eyebrow Pencil” has a unique meniscus-shaped pen tip, which adopts a cutting-free process, and can always keep the meniscus cut surface from hunching. It has a hard powdery texture, and even if it is superimposed multiple times when drawing eyebrows, the color is natural and does not agglomerate or accumulate. It is easy for beginners to use makeup. The meniscus eyebrow pencil is waterproof for 12 hours and lasts for makeup. 8 kinds of versatile colors No matter what skin color or hair color girls can find which one is their favorite.

New product | British classic ELEMIS makeup remover family ushered in a new “small naked jar”

Welcome to the ELEMIS Cleansing Cream family! In addition to the classic “Little Yellow Jar” and the British Rose “Little Powder Jar”, the new “Little Naked Jar” is now available. The iconic beeswax texture has been transformed into a triple luxury pet, which can easily dissolve makeup and dirt attached to the skin , multi-functional, fragrance-free, mineral oil-free formula is safer, will not cause excessive drying of the skin, and protect the skin at all times.

ELEMIS Elemis Marine Essence Collagen Moisturizing Cleansing Cream (Unscented) ￥500/100g

Nickname “Little Naked Jar Essential Oil Cleansing Cream”

New | Carolina Herrera Good Girl Perfume Light Edition

In 2016, Carolina Herrera injected a touch of intoxicating fragrance into slender high-heeled shoes, outlining an image of a woman who is elegant, free and mysterious, bold, playful and sexy, empathetic and confident, and the Good Girl series of perfumes was born. The shape design of stilettos and the stunning bottle color complement each other, winning the Best Perfume Packaging Award at the Oscar FiFi Awards in the perfume industry, and becoming the iconic image of the Good Girl series of perfumes. Possibilities are endless.

The black high-heeled image has always been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. This year, the brand has made a series of bold attempts. On the eve of the Chinese Valentine’s Day, the brand launched the red high-heeled shoe version-Fearless Queen perfume, followed by the pink high-heeled-Fearless Queen perfume (Fuyu version), and now the new blue is launched High Heels – Untamed Queen Perfume (light version), the ingenious color change of the bottle indicates the transition from day to night, it satisfies all women’s imagination of mystery, delicate woody fragrance and ylang ylang, jasmine, etc. The flowers are subtly blended, light, soft, sweet and vibrant.

New product | Perfect Diary and the brand’s global spokesperson Zhou Xun launched the “Wild Leopard” golden brown series

Perfect Diary teamed up with Zhou Xun, the brand’s global spokesperson, to launch the “Wild Leopard” golden brown series. The theme is the wild leopard with elegant and vigorous posture and explosive power, showing the wild and charming charm. Inspired by wild leopards, this series of products draws the classic golden brown color from the wild leopard and its habitat as the main color, interpreting the urban wild beauty with its own high-quality texture, representing independent excellence and no definition.

Perfect Diary’s new “Wild Leopard” golden brown series features the “Wild Leopard” eyeshadow palette and the “Wild Leopard” business card lip glaze, using the elements and colors of the wild leopard to create a high-end, wild and luxurious gold makeup.

New product | Xiao Aoting’s “Flower Heart Lip Clay” is on the market

Xiao Aoting’s new “Flower Heart Lip Clay” continues the previous “Peach Heart Arrow” lipstick with a silver textured shell and a branding design combined with hollow elements. It is inspired by the pioneering trendy silver liquid style and the fault hollow calla flower flower heart. It presents a square tube body with smooth lines and personality.

The new eight shades vividly interpret each growth stage of the “true self”, all of which are unique in their own beauty. Creamy and misty lip mud, soft, waxy, light, dense and smooth, with natural upper lip effect and smooth texture First class.

New product | American professional sensitive skin makeup brand Fishisi new push silk makeup remover

PHYSICIANS FORMULA, an American professional makeup brand for sensitive skin, will launch a new makeup remover, “Lavender Essential Oil Cleansing Cream” in September 2022. It selects a variety of natural plant extracts and adds lavender natural essential oil to soothe and nourish the skin; its nano-level emulsification technology , the texture is silky and smooth, it dissolves in one touch, and it can dissolve stubborn makeup in one second, making makeup removal easy and burden-free.

PHYSICIANS FORMULA Lavender Essential Oil Cleansing Cream (Silk Cleansing Cream)Return to Sohu, see more