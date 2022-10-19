“Crysis 2&3 Remaster” has been confirmed to be launched on Steam simultaneously on November 17th, and experience these two classic sci-fi shooting masterpieces, as well as wonderful pictures under the latest hardware technology improvement.

《Crysis 2 Remastered》

In the groundbreaking original Doomsday, aliens have returned to a world ravaged by climate catastrophe. When the invaders reduce New York to rubble and launch an attack that could wipe out humanity, only you have the necessary technology to lead the fight back. Playing as a super-soldier outfitted with the upgraded Nanobiome 2.0, you’ll have to adapt the gear’s game-changing stealth, armor, and power capabilities for tough battlefields. Instantly customize suits and weapons to unlock incredible new abilities in the battle for human survival.

《Crysis 3 Remastered》

In Crysis 3 Remastered, the fate of the world is once again in your hands. Return to battle as the super-soldier Prophet and take on old and new threats to the peace you strive for with a powerful auto-reloading bow called the Predator, capable of firing electrode, explosive, and carbon arrows enemy. The search for Alpha Ceph continues, but at the same time you must uncover the secrets behind the CELL company, which turned New York into a sprawling urban rainforest shrouded in a giant nano-dome. As you fight across seven distinctly styled regions wearing the legendary Nanosuit, you must choose your path, assess, adapt and then attack. Use the super technology of the nano battle suit, kill the enemy with violent power, or achieve the goal through stealth and become the silent savior of mankind. Do anything to save the world.

《Crysis 2 Remastered》：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2096600/Crysis_2_Remastered/

《Crysis 3 Remastered》：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2096610/Crysis_3_Remastered/