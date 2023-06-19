Yang Zi and Xu Kai’s “Cheng Huan Ji” official announcement focuses on new intergenerational relationships and conveys the love and warmth of family-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Yang Zi and Xu Kai’s “Cheng Huan Ji” official announcement focuses on new intergenerational relationships and conveys the love and warmth of family

On June 18, the urban emotional topic drama “Cheng Huan Ji” was officially launched. This drama is adapted from Yi Shu’s classic novel of the same name. It is produced by Dream Forest Studio under Huacekton. Yang Liu is the chief producer and Tian Yu directed it. Li Jingling is the chief screenwriter, Wu Xiangling and Hu Xiaoyu are the screenwriters, and Yang Zi and Xu Kai lead the leading roles! At the opening scene, a group of powerful main creators and brilliant team members all appeared, attracting the attention of all parties!

Yang Zi loves to interpret the “balance method” between self and family

Xu Kaigao adapts to challenge the wise and calm “careerist”

The TV series “Cheng Huan Ji” tells the journey of young people seeking a balance between self and family relationship in the process of growing up. The story focuses on the reshaping and integration of the new contemporary parent-child relationship, while showing the differences in intergenerational concepts, it also conveys family values. warmth. Mai Chenghuan (played by Yang Zi), a girl from an ordinary family in Shanghai, is an ordinary girl just like you and me. She works hard and is extremely resilient. Under her seemingly ordinary appearance, there is a heart that never admits defeat. She struggled between “Chenghuan’s parents” and “loyalty to herself”. From “Chenghuan’s knees” to “please yourself and others”, Mai Chenghuan finally walked out of her own growth path through repeated choices and transformations in the predicament. the road.

In the play, Yao Zhiming (played by Xu Kai) is a professional elite with outstanding image and temperament. He is not only Mai Chenghuan’s immediate boss, but also a “candidate” for inheritance. The two gradually approach each other in the game of wits and courage. Then, in the fireworks of Maijia, Yao Zhiming gradually showed his true side. He is actually a person with a delicate and warm heart, willing to give, hoping to be noticed and recognized, and has a high sense of justice.

The atmosphere at the opening scene was very hot, and the chief producer Yang Liu said frankly that Yang Zi was the most suitable candidate for[Mai Chenghuan]at the beginning of the project: “She is naturally diligent, serious, unyielding, and warm and sunny like a sunflower. , forms a very high degree of adaptation with the heroine “Mai Chenghuan” who is kind and tough, but does not lose the sober character of the world.” It is understood that after Yang Zi received the invitation from the film studio, she immediately expressed her love for “Jing Huan Ji”, the two hit it off immediately, and the first role candidate for “Jing Huan Ji” was settled.

Similarly, Mr. Yang Liu also has a clear target for the choice of the leading actor Yao Zhiming: “Xu Kai has always left a deep impression on the audience with his elegant and handsome appearance. His urban elite temperament and The heart is full of delicacy and warmth, and it has a natural high degree of fit with[Yao Zhiming]. In several communications with him, I have found that his understanding of the role is particularly accurate, and he also hopes to be more suitable for his own role. , to create a new communication experience with the audience.”

“Burst Code” Adaptation of Yi Shu’s Classic Novel

Focus on the display of diverse emotions and define a new type of intergenerational relationship

“Cheng Huan Ji” is adapted from the classic novel of the same name by the famous writer Yi Shu. Yi Shu, who is honored as “Master”, has portrayed countless “Yi Shu girls” who are familiar to everyone in his works. The film adaptation of “The Story of Joy” this time relies on its rational insights into real life and the emotional presentation of emotional relationships. After the first release of the concept poster, it has aroused widespread attention in the market.

It is reported that the play is produced by “Dream Forest Studio” under Hua Cekton. For the first time, the studio teamed up with Tian Yu, a word-of-mouth drama director who is good at shaping family relationships (representative works: “I Don’t Want to Be Friends with You” and “Sparkle in Your Winter Night”). After constant communication and creative ideas with the director, invited To photography director Zhang Boyi (representative work: “Everything is Good”) and lighting director Zhang Qiang (representative work: “Awakening Age”) to create together. Netizens have expressed that such creative collocation not only guarantees the telling of the story, but also has new expectations for high-quality pictures.

In the Chinese-style family context, the intergenerational relationship has always been a warm and delicate existence. The two generations will collide due to differences in values, but they will protect each other because of “love”. How can contemporary young people break the shackles of “love” in family relationships, “see” themselves, and realize the awakening of self-consciousness, while still reluctant to give up understanding and love for their parents? The urban emotional topic drama “Cheng Huan Ji” boldly broadened its creative perspective this time, taking “new intergenerational relationship” as the starting point, leading the audience to think and find a “balancing method” to break down the differences in family intergenerational concepts. Director Tian Yu said frankly that he will show the mother-daughter relationship in the play from the collision of various levels, such as marriage topics, the establishment of a sense of boundaries, getting along after an imbalanced pace, etc.; The relationship and intergenerational issues are also discussed in the play. In addition, this drama will also focus on presenting diverse hot topics such as contemporary young people’s views on marriage and love and workplace concepts through the growth and changes of Mai Chenghuan, Yao Zhiming and others, in order to promote the establishment of new family relationships and convey the power of family warmth. Said the meaning is far-reaching.

At present, the TV series “The Story of Joy” has entered the intense filming process, let us look forward to this long talk about family relationships and the love experience of fireworks in the world!

