Foods to avoid to always be in a good mood: it’s really amazing

Here are the foods to avoid to always be in a good mood, maybe you didn’t know them. All useful information to know.

Well yes, the food is also capable of ruining our mood not just to raise it, as one might commonly think. In particular, some foods should be avoided if you don’t want to be down in the dumps. All the fault of the substances contained in some foods, which can do more harm than good. Therefore it is good to be aware of what we put in our mouth.

In addition to general health, the taking care of nutrition is important to have the right energy, physical and mental. Therefore, if everyone knows that an excess of fats and sugars is harmful, we also need to know the foods that affect our mood and can ruin it.

Proper nutrition must keep us healthy but also happy or at least happy. Right away, we report the foods that do not help the mood and which should be avoided. according to the advice of nutritional experts. You will be surprised to find out what they are. Here’s everything you need to know.

The foods to avoid to always be in a good mood

Paradoxically, among the foods which can cause the Bad mood there are the sugars: sweets and confectionery, pizza, pasta and refined carbohydrates give us a slight sense of euphoria when we eat them. It is no coincidence that we tend to reach for sweets when we are sad. Sweet happiness, however, only has a temporary effect that is then addictive. The more sweets we eat, the more we crave them and the hungrier we are. This vicious circle is due to the glucose that we introduce into the body and the insulin that is needed to dispose of it.

When we eat sweets but also cereals, which are sugars, level rises glycemia in the blood. The pancreas is activated by the production of insulin, the hormone that lowers blood sugar. When the sugars introduced into the body are high, the so-called glycemic peak occurs to which the body responds with a massive production of insulin. It’s like a sugar seesaw, starting with a high, causing the high, but then crashing to make you hungry and increase the Bad mood. The more we eat sweets and sugars to feel satisfied and euphoric, the more we will need them.

To keep the good moodtherefore, it is good to avoid these overhangs. You don’t have to eliminate sweets and sugars, obviously, but consume them in moderation and together with foods that facilitate their gradual absorption, such as fibers.

Nutrition experts recommend consuming one dark chocolate chess when we have an irresistible desire for sweets. Because it gives satisfaction and has a low glycemic index.

Recommended foods

At that time, What should you eat to be in a good mood? Nutritionists in this regard advise foods high in tryptophan, an amino acid contained in various protein foods of animal and vegetable origin that promotes a state of relaxation, sleep and good mood. In fact, tryptophan is the molecular precursor of serotoninalso known as the happiness hormone.

Tryptophan is contained in latte, in cheese and dairy productsin eggin the legumessuch as chickpeas and beans, in almondsin nights it’s us oilseedssuch as sesame and pumpkin seeds but also in vegetables such as beets, broccolicabbage and spinach. It is also contained in whole grains, millet and quinoa and of course in meats, beef, pork, turkey and chicken. In addition to fish.

Therefore, these foods are to be preferred in the good mood diet but it does not mean forgetting about carbohydrates and sugars. If sweets give us a momentary and unstable euphoria, regular consumption of carbohydrates, especially complex ones, helps maintain a healthy and balanced diet, even in mood. In fact, a diet with too much protein is not only harmful to the kidneys but also does not help the production of serotonin, on the contrary it slows it down.

Among the foods that do not help mood, then, there are tea and coffee. We tend to overuse these drinks because they are thought to give energy and keep us awake, but their abuse increases nervousness and stress. Therefore, moderation is also required for tea and coffee.

Latest tips

Finally, and this is universal advice, to feel good about your mood strict diets should be avoided and with excessive hardships. Diets that are too strict, in fact, increase nervousness and bad mood. Hunger is bad for the mood.

For this reason, it is important to follow a low calorie diet be it well balanced, has all the nutrients we need and also makes us feel good and in a good mood. It will be there expert nutritionist to study the most suitable diet for each of us. Not recommended to do it yourself.

The indications that we have given you in this article are informative and popular, they are based on the general opinions of the experts but do not replace the evaluations and insights of a professional.