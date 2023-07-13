Yessenia Villanueva’s Struggle for the American Dream: From Cleaning Houses to Performing ‘Privates’

Title: Yessenia Villanueva’s Struggle in the United States: Cleaning, Singing, and Job Instability

Subtitle: The reality of the American dream for Yessenia Villanueva is far from what she expected.

Yessenia Villanueva, daughter of renowned Peruvian comedian Melcochita, is currently living in the United States, where she is facing various challenges to make a living. Recently, a report by “Magaly TV, la firme” shed light on her situation.

According to the report, Yessenia Villanueva has taken up cleaning houses and stores as a means to sustain herself. Additionally, she engages in brooding alongside her sister, Susan Villanueva. Despite her efforts, Yessenia Villanueva’s struggle for job stability continues to hinder her progress in the United States.

Interestingly, Yessenia has also found an alternative source of income by performing private singing presentations. Charging $250 per hour, she manages to earn a decent amount, which substantially contributes to her survival in the land of Uncle Sam.

During these presentations, Yessenia receives generous tips, which often amount to an additional $150 to $200. On average, she claims to make around $500 in two hours, excluding the tips, which can elevate her earnings to about $600.

However, in an interview with “Magaly TV: la firme” in April 2023, Yessenia Villanueva expressed her discontent with the current state of affairs in the United States. She disclosed that she entered the country illegally and is awaiting her trial scheduled for May, uncertain about the outcome.

Yessenia’s candid comment about the American dream echoes the sentiments of many who have struggled to find stability and prosperity in the United States. She emphasized that the reality of the American dream is often far different from what people envision, highlighting the lack of available work opportunities as a significant obstacle.

Yessenia Villanueva’s story serves as a reminder that the pursuit of a dream, particularly in a foreign land, can be fraught with challenges and uncertainties. As she continues to navigate through these difficulties, she hopes for a better future while contemplating the possibility of returning to her home country.