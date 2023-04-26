Home » Yeti Out joins hands with AIAIAI to create the TMA-2 Move XE Wireless Joint Headphones
Yeti Out joins hands with AIAIAI to create the TMA-2 Move XE Wireless Joint Headphones

by admin
Yeti Out joins hands with AIAIAI to create the TMA-2 Move XE Wireless Joint Headphones

The music party group Yeti Out and the Danish headphone brand AIAIAI have brought a special cooperation plan for the 10th anniversary. Based on the club culture, the two parties have carried out a new design of AIAIAI’s iconic TMA-2 professional modular Bluetooth headset in the first cooperation. The headphones have been fully customized and adjusted according to the needs of the DJs of the Yeti Out team for different application scenarios: whether in creative studios, on the road, or on the stage of clubs or music festivals, the design of this cooperation It just complements the rapidly changing lifestyle of creative people who seamlessly switch between multiple scenes.

Starting from the tireless, sleepless spirit of youth culture and inspired by the collision of minds throughout the night, the custom cover graphics of this collaboration packaging will integrate two important music scenes that influenced the birth and growth of Yeti Crew, which has now become Two clubs in history: the legendary London club Turnmills, which was the first to obtain a 24-hour business license in the UK, and the Shanghai warehouse club Arkham, which was once located on Urumqi South Road. The former gave birth to the Yeti in the Basement music content platform, the predecessor of Yeti Out, while the latter is the base of Yeti Crew’s long-term “Yeti & Friends” club resident activities.

It is reported that the Yeti Out x AIAIAI TMA-2 Move XE advanced modular Bluetooth headset is now on sale through the designated channels of both parties, and interested friends should not miss it.

