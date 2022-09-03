Original title: Yuan Quan won the most media attention actress award Zhang Songwen won the best actor award

Sohu Entertainment News (Hamai/Wenxuan Reflection/Tu Yuanhui/Video) On September 3, the 2022 Film Channel Media Honor Night was held in Tongzhou Canal Culture Square, Beijing. The awards that received the most media attention were awarded. “Chinese Doctor” won the Most Media Attention Actress Award, and Zhang Songwen won the Most Media Focused Actor Award for “Revolutionary”.

The competition for leading actresses this year is fierce. The finalists include Zhang Ziyi, starring in “My Father and Me”, Ma Yili in “Myth of Love”, and Zhang Zifeng in “Midsummer Future”. In the end, Yuan Quan won with “Chinese Doctor”.

Yuan Quan said that she was very honored to receive this award. She thanked the media and said that she would continue to work hard.

The contenders for the male lead include Wu Jing in “Changjin Lake”, Wu Lei in “Midsummer Future”, and Zhu Yilong in “Boom”. In the end, Zhang Songwen won with “Revolutionary”.

Zhang Songwen said that this year is the 20th year since he graduated from Beijing Film Academy, and he thanked the media for giving him such a good gift. “I will remember the role I played, and continue to do well with the strength he gave me.”

Zhang Ziyi won the New Director Award for Most Media Attention for “My Father and Me” (“Poem”), beating Shao Yihui, director of “Myth of Love”, La Huajia and Chen Guoxing, director of “Back to Tibet”.

Zhang Ziyi said that she has won some awards as an actor, and it is the first time that she has won the director award, which is a great encouragement to her. “I don’t know when I encounter some unexpected things in my life, which make you change your perspective and challenge obstacles and difficulties that you have not encountered. The shooting experience has always reminded me of my own limitations and fragility, and the main creators around me have always been It encouraged me to face everything bravely and gave me confidence.”

When asked by the host when to shoot a feature film, Zhang Ziyi said that she did not dare to say, her main job is to perform well, and if she is a director, there are some stories she wants to shoot in preparation, and she hopes to report to everyone as soon as possible. In addition, "My Father and I" won the Most Media Attention Film Award, "Changjin Lake" Lan Xiaolong and Huang Jianxin won the Most Media Attention Screenwriter Award, and "Changjin Lake" also won the Jury Honor Award. Wen Muye's "Miracle · Stupid Child" won the most media attention director award, Qi Xi won the most media attention supporting actress award for "Miracle · Stupid Child", Jinba won the most media attention male award for "Back to Tibet" Supporting Actor Award. List of winners: The most popular media attention actress Yuan Quan "Chinese Doctor" The most media attention actor Zhang Songwen "Revolutionary" The most media attention is the new director Zhang Ziyi "My Father and I" The most media attention film "Me and My Fathers" The most media attention screenwriters Lan Xiaolong and Huang Jianxin "Changjin Lake" Most Media Attention Jury Honorary Award "Changjin Lake" The most media attention director Wen Muye "Miracle · Stupid Child" The most media attention supporting actress Qi Xi "Miracle · Stupid Child" The most media attention supporting actor Kimba "Back to Tibet" Newcomer actress Ren Sinuo who receives the most media attention "Me and My Fathers" The most media attention is the new actor Chen Yongsheng "Sniper" The most popular animated film "Bears Return to Earth" The most popular documentary film "The Granary of Great Powers" The most media attention visual effect "Changjin Lake" The most popular music by the media is Huang Chao's "Miracle · Stupid Child"

