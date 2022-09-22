Although Kanye West has officially ended the partnership with GAP, the completed series, including the YEEZY GAP single product, and the part created with Balenciaga will not be affected. This time, a new promotional image of YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA in the style of the well-known game “Grand Theft Auto” has been exposed.

This time, YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA set the background in Japan, and used the characters of the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA series to walk on the streets of Shibuya and Shinjuku, and even set the huge black bag that was criticized as “like a garbage bag” as a replacement. Install the site, then match the super-realistic character actions, take the key to drive the bridge, and restore the game screen with alternative creativity.

It is still unclear whether the image is simply a promotional activity of YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA, or a preview of a possible cooperation with the game party in the future. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.