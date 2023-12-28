Zhang Kefan’s Lyrical Golden Song ‘Museum of Amnesia’ Released Today

Zhang Kefan Uses Singing to Find Forgotten Memories and Releases Lyrical Golden Song

Beijing, 2023-12-28 16:06 – The former “Red Boy Group” lead singer and well-known singer Zhang Kefan has released a new single, “Museum of Amnesia”, at the end of 2023. The song, created in collaboration with renowned musician Cui Shixuan, aims to convey the idea that lost, abandoned, and forgotten things are actually invisible collections in a museum.

Following the success of Zhang Kefan’s R&B love song “Love Is Not Simple” released in November 2022, he once again joined forces with Cui Shixuan to create “Amnesia Museum”. Cui Shixuan, known for creating classic music for many well-known singers, is set to release his complete collection of personal works, “Amnesia Theater,” in 2024. The album will contain ten new works, with “Amnesia Museum” being the earliest song composed for the entire album.

Zhang Kefan, known for his lyrical singing and warm, confiding voice, has crossed over from being a singer to acting and hosting Sanqi. He is referred to as the “King of Slash Love Songs,” and his collaboration with Cui Shixuan showcases his ability to perfectly integrate a slightly melancholy melody of visiting ancient times into the song.

The global launch of “Amnesia Museum” today invites listeners to reflect on the idea that as people’s memories become less and less, the invisible museum of forgotten memories accumulates more and more. This song aims to remind us that losing is not truly losing, and forgetting is also a form of collection.

The release of “Amnesia Museum” represents a continuation of Zhang Kefan’s exploration of forgotten memories and his ability to use singing as a means to evoke emotions and nostalgia. As the song is made available worldwide, it is expected to resonate with a wide audience.

