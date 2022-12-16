The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is coming to an end, but the warm and joyful atmosphere will not stop. “Go Dazzle!” jointly produced by Migu Video and Mango TV! Le Pai” will be broadcast on Migu Video and Mango TV every Saturday at 12 o’clock from December 16, with double updates on Friday and Saturday in the first week. As a Le Pai music reality show, “Go Dazzle!” School of Music” invites five members of the School of Music Zhang Yadong, Wilber Pan, Ai Fujieni, Wan Nida, and Yang Changqing. Based on local music in different regions, combined with the new trend of contemporary schools of music, it gives new life to treasured old songs and allows more young people to Understand Chinese native music culture and spread Chinese voice.

“Go show off! The five members of the School of Music have different styles, but relying on their common pursuit and love for music, this time they will travel together across the mountains, rivers, lakes and seas, across the north and south of the river, to Guangzhou, southern Fujian, northwest, northeast, Hunan and Chu. Find the firework stories and cultural connotations behind the local treasure old songs. Through in-depth local folk collection experience, combined with their respective music styles for re-creation, let the treasure old songs glow with new vitality and vitality in new creations. In the first episode broadcast on the 16th, the five members gathered for the first time. What kind of sparks will the shy music producer Zhang Yadong face the other four rappers? , Guests of different age groups and with different experiences have unique insights into the school of music, which is worth looking forward to.

In the second episode of the first episode broadcast on the 17th, the music group came to Changsha, Hunan, a hot city, and started a journey to find the treasures of Hunan music. The journey was not easy, and the guests were greeted in a unique way as soon as they came up. As music managers, they not only have to complete various challenges, but also unlock local folk songs and then adapt and recreate them. It is worth mentioning that, just in time for the World Cup in Qatar, the music group incorporated the Hunan nursery rhyme “Insects Flying” into football elements, and combined with the innovative melody, the nursery rhyme had a different emotional expression. The adaptation of nursery rhymes is just a hurdle, and the subsequent process of unlocking folk songs can be described as full of difficulties. I saw Wilber Pan tearing up, and Wan Nida silent. What happened on the scene, and whether Zhang Yadong can lead the team to successfully pass the hurdle, hurry up and pay attention, here You can feel the new sparks from the collision of different music styles and different music cultures.

A music reality show based on the local music of different regions in the vast land of China, cross-border and fusion, and the combination of popular and folk songs will lead a new wave of song creation. With the demeanor of a pop singer and the talent of a gold-medal music producer, and jointly excavating and promoting the Chinese regional music culture and the spirit and power behind it, the Yuepai Troupe will give new power to the spread of Chinese voices. From December 16th, every Saturday at 12 o’clock, lock Migu Video and Mango TV, and follow “Go Dazzle!” Le Pai”, let’s dazzle in the music together!

责编：张晓荣 ]