Home Entertainment Zhang Yadong and Wilber Pan sang “Go Dazzle!””Le Pai” gives new life to old treasure songs_Guangming.com
Entertainment

Zhang Yadong and Wilber Pan sang “Go Dazzle!””Le Pai” gives new life to old treasure songs_Guangming.com

by admin
Zhang Yadong and Wilber Pan sang “Go Dazzle!””Le Pai” gives new life to old treasure songs_Guangming.com

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is coming to an end, but the warm and joyful atmosphere will not stop. “Go Dazzle!” jointly produced by Migu Video and Mango TV! Le Pai” will be broadcast on Migu Video and Mango TV every Saturday at 12 o’clock from December 16, with double updates on Friday and Saturday in the first week. As a Le Pai music reality show, “Go Dazzle!” School of Music” invites five members of the School of Music Zhang Yadong, Wilber Pan, Ai Fujieni, Wan Nida, and Yang Changqing. Based on local music in different regions, combined with the new trend of contemporary schools of music, it gives new life to treasured old songs and allows more young people to Understand Chinese native music culture and spread Chinese voice.

“Go show off! The five members of the School of Music have different styles, but relying on their common pursuit and love for music, this time they will travel together across the mountains, rivers, lakes and seas, across the north and south of the river, to Guangzhou, southern Fujian, northwest, northeast, Hunan and Chu. Find the firework stories and cultural connotations behind the local treasure old songs. Through in-depth local folk collection experience, combined with their respective music styles for re-creation, let the treasure old songs glow with new vitality and vitality in new creations. In the first episode broadcast on the 16th, the five members gathered for the first time. What kind of sparks will the shy music producer Zhang Yadong face the other four rappers? , Guests of different age groups and with different experiences have unique insights into the school of music, which is worth looking forward to.

See also  Shandong's foreign aid scored 22 points, the second highest of the season, and the director of the single section of Gao Ha Shen was a wave._Gillenwater_Contribution_Jiangsu

In the second episode of the first episode broadcast on the 17th, the music group came to Changsha, Hunan, a hot city, and started a journey to find the treasures of Hunan music. The journey was not easy, and the guests were greeted in a unique way as soon as they came up. As music managers, they not only have to complete various challenges, but also unlock local folk songs and then adapt and recreate them. It is worth mentioning that, just in time for the World Cup in Qatar, the music group incorporated the Hunan nursery rhyme “Insects Flying” into football elements, and combined with the innovative melody, the nursery rhyme had a different emotional expression. The adaptation of nursery rhymes is just a hurdle, and the subsequent process of unlocking folk songs can be described as full of difficulties. I saw Wilber Pan tearing up, and Wan Nida silent. What happened on the scene, and whether Zhang Yadong can lead the team to successfully pass the hurdle, hurry up and pay attention, here You can feel the new sparks from the collision of different music styles and different music cultures.

Zhang Yadong and Wilber Pan sang

A music reality show based on the local music of different regions in the vast land of China, cross-border and fusion, and the combination of popular and folk songs will lead a new wave of song creation. With the demeanor of a pop singer and the talent of a gold-medal music producer, and jointly excavating and promoting the Chinese regional music culture and the spirit and power behind it, the Yuepai Troupe will give new power to the spread of Chinese voices. From December 16th, every Saturday at 12 o’clock, lock Migu Video and Mango TV, and follow “Go Dazzle!” Le Pai”, let’s dazzle in the music together!

See also  The sci-fi film "The Fall of the Moon" hits 100 million box office in mainland China in 10 days: 5.2 points of word of mouth - Movie - cnBeta.COM

[
责编：张晓荣 ]

You may also like

Deng Ziqi sang a Spanish song for the...

The 2022 Zhizu GQ Person of the Year...

expect! NCT DREAM will unveil the stage of...

The posture of watching idol performances can break...

Looking forward to making a musical version of...

Michael Kagan x Billionaire Boys Club’s new “astronaut”...

Zhang Binbin and Xu Lu’s “Moon Song Xing”...

9 lives and only 1 left “Cat in...

Henry Cavill announced that he will no longer...

Mazda’s electric strategy and in 2023 the CX-80...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy