Zhang Yimou Returns with Realistic Themes in ‘Sturdy as a Rock’ After Four Years

“Sturdy as a Rock” Trailer and Poster Released, Film Set to Hit Theaters Nationwide on September 28

After a long wait, Zhang Yimou’s highly anticipated film, “Sturdy as a Rock,” has finally released its trailer and poster. The movie, which marks Zhang Yimou’s return to realistic themes, is set to be released nationwide on September 28, coinciding with the National Day holiday.

“Sturdy as a Rock” has been generating buzz since its launch in 2019, thanks to its compelling storyline and star-studded cast. The finalized poster features all the actors of the film, highlighting the complex relationships between characters. The movie centers around the conflict between good and evil and sheds light on the harsh realities of societal survival.

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the struggle between good and evil in the film. The story follows police officer Su Jianming, played by Lei Jiayin, as he attends a lavish banquet hosted by wealthy businessman Li Zhitian, portrayed by Yu Hewei. However, what initially seems like an innocent gathering soon takes a sinister turn, with secrets, corruption, and hidden agendas coming to light.

After four years of careful crafting, the trailer unveils the undercurrents of human confrontation bubbling beneath the surface. The dialogue exposes the ruthlessness and desire that drive individuals in their quest for power and status. The film promises to delve deeper into these themes and offer audiences a thought-provoking and immersive experience.

“Sturdy as a Rock” marks a departure from Zhang Yimou’s previous works, as he explores the urban crime genre for the first time. Combining elements of crime, human nature, and officialdom, the film delves into the complexities of contemporary society and examines the struggle between morality and justice. Through its intricate narrative, the movie tackles sensitive topics such as power, money trading, and the collusion of evil forces, delivering a visually stunning and emotionally gripping cinematic experience.

The film’s unique visual style has also garnered attention. Director Zhang Yimou has stepped out of his comfort zone and embraced an urban, modern, and austere aesthetic. The finalized preview showcases a striking contrast between the dazzling neon lights of the city and the dark and sinister backdrop of the story. This juxtaposition creates a powerful impact and leaves viewers intrigued to uncover the film’s darkest secrets.

With its highly anticipated release, “Sturdy as a Rock” is set to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline, stellar cast, and visually stunning cinematography. As viewers eagerly wait to step into the theater, the film promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience that pushes the boundaries of storytelling.

– By Xiao Yang (Reporter) and Liu Jianghua (Coordinator)

