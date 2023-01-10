Home Entertainment Zhao Liying spoke for the Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala-Entertainment-中工网
Original title: Zhao Liying spoke for Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala (Theme)

Invite you to the spring date with the mascot Rabbit Xiaorui (subtitle)

Beijing Youth Daily reporter Yang Wenjie

Let’s go to the promise of spring together and welcome the happy spring together. On January 9th, the Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala officially announced that Zhao Liying will be the spokesperson for the 2023 Spring Festival Gala.

Although it is the first time to participate in the Spring Festival Gala of Beijing Radio and Television Station, Zhao Liying has a long relationship with Beijing Satellite TV. In 2022, the reality-themed TV series “Happiness to Thousands of Families” in which Zhao Liying participated will premiere on Beijing Satellite TV, and won a double harvest of ratings and word-of-mouth. Not only did audiences across the country see a flesh-and-blood He Xingfu, but also the public saw the fighting spirit and warm strength of actor Zhao Liying. This point is also deeply in line with the general tone of this Spring Festival Gala of “watching and accompanying”. On the first day of the new year, Zhao Liying will continue to join hands with Beijing Radio and Television Station to send happiness and joy to thousands of households through the 2023 Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala.

It is the tradition of the previous Spring Festival Gala of Beijing Radio and Television Station to choose celebrity guests who are in line with the tonality of the gala and the temperament of Beijing city as spokespersons. In order to show the new style of the capital in an all-round way, in 2023, Beijing Radio and Television Station will develop and design a youthful mascot image for the first time – the rabbit Xiaorui, which represents vitality and vitality.

It is reported that Zhao Liying will also participate in the shooting of the main promotional film of the Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala in 2023. In the film, she sends a sincere invitation to the audience. What kind of New Year letter will Zhao Liying present to the audience? What kind of love interactions will she have with the naughty Tu Xiaorui?

The 2023 Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala will continue to stick to the warm and upward theme, and will be broadcast simultaneously on Beijing Satellite TV, Beijing Literature and Art Channel, and Beijing time at 19:30 on the first day of the new year (January 22).

