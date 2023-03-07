Home Entertainment Zheng Jinghao mentioned in an interview that his girlfriend Cui Xiuying has been dating for ten years and has no plans to get married_First Class_Gossip_Plan
Entertainment

by admin
2023-03-06

Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: Zheng Jinghao mentioned in an interview that his girlfriend Cui Xiuying has been dating for ten years and has no plans to marry

Sohu Entertainment News Recently, the Korean drama “First Class Gossip” ended, the actor Zheng Jinghao talked about his girlfriend Cui Xiuying, a member of Girls’ Generation, in an interview, and the sweetness overflowed the screen.

Zheng Jinghao said that the two have no plans to get married at present, and laughed, “I said that if I win the Best Actor Award, I will propose marriage, but if I think about it carefully, I may not be able to do that in my life, so I revised this plan.” Zheng Jinghao said that the two usually don’t talk much about each other’s works, but watch other people’s film and television works together, but they can chat together for a long time.

In 2013, Zheng Jinghao and Cui Xiuying were exposed to dating, but the brokerage companies of both parties stated that they were just "good friends". On January 3, 2014, Zheng Jinghao and Cui Xiuying officially announced their relationship.

