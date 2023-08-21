Zhou Shen’s 2023 Concert: A Heartfelt Thank You to Music Fans

Zhou Shen Holds Thank You Concert in Beijing

On August 19th, singer Zhou Shen’s “Thank you very much-Zhou Shen 2023 Concert Thank You Special” was held in Beijing as scheduled. The concert served as a heartfelt thank you to music fans for their unwavering support over the past 9 years. Zhou Shen presented a mesmerizing performance on the stage of Tencent Music Super Live, showcasing his musical prowess and creating a memorable experience for all attendees.

From his humble beginnings as “Kabu” to his current success as the brilliant “Zhou Shen”, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to control music effortlessly and sell out concert tickets within seconds. This unique talent has brought Zhou Shen to the forefront of the music industry, captivating audiences and fans alike. The love and support reciprocated by the audience and music fans were powerfully evident during this concert.

While standing on stage, Zhou Shen expressed his gratitude to his fans, saying, “Thank you for hearing me, for recognizing the humble me in the crowd, and for being with me during my journey as Kabu. I feel incredibly fortunate and grateful for the light you have shone upon me. Thank you very much!” The crowd responded with resounding cheers, demonstrating their unwavering support.

Throughout the concert, Zhou Shen showcased his gratitude through his singing. Starting with his popular song “Origin”, he performed well-known hits such as “Big Fish”, “Happy Face”, and “The Whale Incarnate on an Island”. He even amazed the audience by flawlessly switching between 9 different languages while singing the theme song “Let It Go” from the movie “Frozen”.

Known for his ability to surprise his fans, Zhou Shen incorporated a special surprise during the concert. He sang a support song titled “Together with Light”, which was created by the music fans themselves. The heartfelt lyrics resonated with the audience, who were moved to tears. This emotional moment emphasized the deep connection between Zhou Shen and his devoted fanbase.

The 140-minute concert featured a total of 24 songs that evoked genuine emotions from both the stage and the audience. This 9th-anniversary concert not only served as a testament to the singer’s growth alongside his fans but also marked a new beginning. TME live successfully created a captivating audio-visual experience, using music to tell the stories of both Zhou Shen and his loyal fans. The concert was filled with a myriad of emotions and tears, serving as a reminder of the strong bond shared between the singer and his audience.

As the concert came to an end, fans expressed their hope that Zhou Shen will continue to grace the stage and bring even more exciting performances to his music fans in the future. The “Thank you very much-Zhou Shen 2023 Concert Thank You Special” truly delivered an unforgettable experience, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what’s to come.

