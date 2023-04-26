24-year-old took painkillers – then her teeth fell out

Natalie Lacasse from Vancouver, Canada has been dependent on pain medication since childhood. At the age of twelve she was diagnosed with a temporomandibular disorder, a disease in which the function of the articulation between the upper and lower jaw is impaired. But it was only a car accident that forced her to stay in hospital at the age of 18 that led to a chain of unfortunate circumstances. This ultimately led to all of the teeth of the 24-year-old falling out.

After the car accident, Lacasse suffered from severe back pain, for which she was given the painkiller naproxen in the hospital. But the drug triggered significant side effects in the young woman. Although she only took it for two weeks, her body reacted with severe stomach ulcers.

Months of vomiting destroyed her teeth

“I had no idea what effects these drugs had on the stomach and digestive system,” she said.New York Post“. Because of the stomach ulcers, she had to vomit for months. “I thought I was doing the right thing by brushing my teeth as soon as I threw up,” the 24-year-old said. But that was a fatal mistake.

“I didn’t realize that this is the opposite of what you should do when you’ve thrown up because you’re brushing the acid into your teeth and damaging the enamel. I destroyed my teeth with it.” Doctors therefore advise drinking a glass of water after vomiting or rinsing out the oral cavity intensively to reduce the risk of tooth damage.

Everyone thought she was a drug addict

In the years that followed, the Canadian suffered from her missing teeth, and not just because of her eating restrictions. The looks and comments she had to take as soon as she opened her mouth bothered her a lot.

For years she had to defend herself against the prejudice that she had lost her teeth due to drug abuse. “It has really affected my mental health,” says Lacasse.

“As soon as doctors see my teeth or hear about my dental situation, they always ask about drug use, and when I say I’ve never used anything, I’m usually met with a kind of disbelief.”

Lacasse saved for years to afford dentures. But when she finally got it, she found that it caused her headaches and pain when chewing and speaking. She is now awaiting a custom order that will hopefully bring her some relief.

Natalie is looking for the public and wants to be a role model

However, she has now managed to turn the negative feelings about her situation into something positive. Instead of withdrawing, smiling and speaking as little as possible, as she had been accustomed to doing for years, the 24-year-old has dared to step into the public eye. On the social media platform Tiktok she speaks openly about what happened to her – and even jokes about her teeth. 17,000 people are now following her on the platform, one of her videos reached 1.7 million viewers.

Through her posts, she tries to use humor to draw attention to the issue of chronic pain and dentures in young people, and to be the role model she wished she had years ago: “I’m just trying to be someone I can grow up to be when I’m 19 would have looked up years ago.”

Danger from pain medication

It is true that the story of Natalie Lacasse is an isolated case, which can be traced back to a series of unfortunate circumstances. But she also draws attention to a problem that is often underestimated: painkillers often have many more side effects than most people realize. This is particularly dangerous with medicines that are available over the counter in pharmacies.

Aspirin, ibuprofen, paracetamol – these common painkillers can be found in almost every household. But just because they can be bought at any pharmacy without a prescription doesn’t mean they’re harmless. If they are taken in too high a dose or for too long, serious side effects can occur.

Overdose can lead to liver damage

Paracetamol, for example, is a safe pain reliever – but if taken in too high a dose, it can cause severe liver damage. This is particularly dangerous if you are not taking it on doctor’s orders, but as self-medication.

Because the drug does not work the same way, or if the pain does not go away completely, there is a risk that the patient will increase the dose. Doctors therefore urgently advise not to exceed the maximum dose of 4 grams per 24 hours recommended for adults and to spread the individual doses throughout the day. Even two grams could already reach the limits of the liver, explains the doctor Christoph Specht to RTL. It is therefore important to pay attention to the dosage per tablet.

What many also do not consider: flu medication often contains the active ingredient paracetamol. If paracetamol is then also taken, the dose must be reduced accordingly.

Another common side effect of pain relievers is nausea. The drugs attack the gastric mucosa, which is why acid blockers are often prescribed to protect the stomach. However, these can also have side effects. The most common are dizziness, headaches, fatigue, and trouble sleeping. However, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea can also result.

How to protect yourself

There are therefore a few basic rules when dealing with pain medication that should be observed when taking them: