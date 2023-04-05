04-04-2023 17:35:00 Trump: “Move the trial to Staten Island” Donald Trump believes that the trial in the porn star case should be moved to nearby Staten Island, avoiding the courthouse in Manhattan, a “very partisan venue, with some areas that voted 1% Republican,” he writes on his social Truth. Staten Island – the only district in the Big Apple that voted for him in 2016 and 2020 – “would be a very impartial and safe place for the trial”. “Also, the highly biased judge and his family are well known as Trump haters.”

04-04-2023 18:08:00 Hundreds of people waiting in front of the Trum Tower Hundreds of people, including tourists, photographers and pro and anti Donald Trump protesters, stand around Trump Tower, on Fifth Avenue, in Manhattan, New York, waiting to see former US President Donald Trump exit. The whole area is cordoned off and manned by policemen, like ten kilometers further south, where the criminal court is located and where the tycoon is expected in less than three hours for the hearing in which the approximately thirty items of accusations, including buying, in 2016, the silence of a porn star, who had threatened to reveal their brief sexual relationship

04-04-2023 18:10:00 Trump: Ruling party arrests opponent for no crime “Today is the day when a ruling political party ARRESTS its main opponent for committing NO CRIME”: writes Donald Trump in an email to his supporters.

04-04-2023 19:25:00 Trump to court Donald Trump has left the Trump Tower, facing the New York courthouse. Nbc reports it.

04-04-2023 19:29:00 Trump in court: 34 counts Donald Trump has arrived to the Manhattan courthouse where in about half an hour Judge Juan Merchan will read him i 34 counts in the Stormy Daniels case. First the former president will be fingerprinted but it is not clear whether mugshots will be taken or if he will be handcuffed. See also Blood sugar alarm: we eat it every day but it is highly harmful to health

04-04-2023 19:41:00 Trump: “Surreal hearing” “Surreal”. So Donald Trump defined his hearing by entering the Manhattan court where the 34 charges in the Stormy Daniels case will soon be read to him.

04-04-2023 19:45:00 Trump is ‘under arrest’ With his entry into court, where he appeared in the porn star affair, Donald Trump is technically “under arrest”, under arrest, as reported by CNN and other American media. For now, however, there is no news of handcuffs on the tycoon’s wrists.

04-04-2023 20:01:00 Trump: “They arrest me, it’s surreal” “I’m heading to Lower Manhattan, to the courthouse. It feels so surreal – Wow, they’re going to arrest me. I can’t believe this is happening in America. WITCH! (Make America Great Again ndr)”: so Donald Trump on Truth shortly before entering court.

04-04-2023 20:05:00 The White House: ‘Biden’s focus is not on Trump’ “President Biden’s focus is not on Trump but on the American people.” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said so in a press briefing, reiterating that the president learned the news of the tycoon’s indictment “like all of us from the media” and had not received any anticipation from the Justice Department .

04-04-2023 20:49:00 The first photo as accused Serious and defiant. This is how Donald appears Trump in the first photo that shows him sitting in the dock in court. At his side are lawyers Joe Tacopina and Susan Necheles.

04-04-2023 20:49:00 Trump pleads not guilty Trump pleads not guilty to all 34 counts

04-04-2023 21:10:00 Also the conspiracy among the indictments Donald Trump’s indictment in porn star case includes conspiracy. Nbc News reports.

04-04-2023 21:13:00 No handcuffs or mugshots As had been anticipated, after his arrest by New York police detectives Donald Trump was not handcuffed. And he didn’t even get the usual mug shots, reports the Fox News website. Already the news alone of the indictment is boosting Trump in the polls and filling his campaign coffers. And from this point of view, mugshots, a concrete symbol of what Trump defines as ‘political persecution’, could have been another winning tool in the electoral campaign.

04-04-2023 21:21:00 Nbc: “Trump also accused of having paid another woman” Among the 34 charges also the money paid to buy during the 2016 presidential campaign the silence of another woman with whom he had had an affair in the same period as the porn star Stormy Daniels: the former Playboy bunny Karen McDougal. Nbc News reports.

04-04-2023 21:39:00 Trump leaves the courthouse, heading to the airport See also Nuoro, sanitized hospitals and medical guards with water: 7 suspects Donald Trump left the Manhattan courtroom after almost an hour where the 34 was read to him charges against him. He didn’t answer questions of journalists.

04-04-2023 21:50:00 Trump Lawyers: Political Persecution” “It’s a sad day, this is political persecution.” One of Donald Trump’s lawyers, Blanche Todd, said this outside the courthouse. “We are very disappointed, we will fight,” she added. As for Donald Trump’s state of mind, the lawyer explained that he “is frustrated and disappointed”

04-04-2023 21:58:00 Pm: “Concerned about Trump’s threatening posts, protect witnesses” Prosecutor Alvin Bragg said he was “very concerned” in today’s hearing about the effect Donald Trump’s “threatening” social media posts could have on jurors and witnesses and called for an injunction to protect them. In view of his arrest, the tycoon had evoked the risk of “death and destruction” on his social network Truth Social and had published an image showing him with a baseball bat next to Bragg.

04-04-2023 21:59:00 “Trump conspired to undermine election integrity” Payments to women for silence on affairs with Donald Trump are “part of a conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election” by the tycoon: it is the key accusation of the Manhattan prosecutor’s office against the former US president.

04-04-2023 22:06:00 “Trump paid the goalkeeper who attributed him an illegitimate child” Among Donald Trump’s payments to avoid scandals in his 2016 presidential campaign, according to the allegations, also $ 30,000 to a former Trump Tower janitor, who claimed that the tycoon had fathered a child out of wedlock.

04-04-2023 22:23:00 The trial could begin in January 2024 The criminal trial of former US President Donald Trump for accounting embezzlements related to payments to silence three people who could have revealed embarrassing stories during the 2016 election campaign could begin in January 2024, the judge said. Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, Juan Merchan, after the hearing at which the same defendant was present.