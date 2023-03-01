news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VENICE, MARCH 01 – The association Children with Heart Disease in the World, chaired by the Vicenza doctor Alessandro Frigiola, the women’s clothing brand Vicario Cinque of Brendola (Vicenza) and the Banca delle Terre Venete have launched the #donauncuore crowdfunding campaign on the Ideaginger.it platform, with the aim of raising 15,000 euros needed for the creation and printing of 3D hearts intended for training projects for doctors and nurses.



Vicario Cinque organized and launched the campaign for three months. The association will use the funds raised to have the 3D hearts made and introduced into training programs for young doctors. Banca delle Terre Venete has donated 3,000 euros as the first exemplary donor.



For 30 years, thanks to the voluntary support of heart surgeons and specialists, Cardiopathic Children in the World has been working to give life hope to children suffering from heart disease, through the organization of operating missions abroad and the construction of pediatric heart surgery centres. It also organizes training courses for medical and surgical personnel in developing countries.



Infantile congenital heart disease represents about 40% of all neonatal malformations, with an incidence of about 8-10 newborns out of 1,000 in Italy alone. The impact of these pathologies on the quality of life of children cannot be stopped in those territories where the functionality of health systems is conditioned by structural deficiencies, including the lack of specialized doctors and nurses equipped with the necessary skills to perform surgical interventions life-saving and follow-up therapies. Thanks to 3D printing, young doctors have at their disposal real-sized artificial hearts and above all artifacts printed on the basis of the pathologies and malformations to be studied and trained on before being able to intervene in the operating room. The donation is open to all and starts from a minimum of 5 euros. (HANDLE).

