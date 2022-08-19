The agreement –

This was announced by Occhiuto through his social page: “Every day – said the president of the Region in a video message – I receive

many messages from many Calabrian citizens

who rightfully complain that in our hospitals

there are not enough doctors

“. The army of” white coats “will be made up of 497 doctors, who – specified the Commissioner for Health – serve according to the needs of Calabrian hospitals, so as to guarantee the

right to care

to Calabrian citizens.

The state company with which Calabria has entered into the agreement is

the same one that sent his doctors to Lombardy and Piedmont

during the acute phase of Covid-19. The choice of addressing the Cubans would not be causal, being the school of him-according to Occhiuto-

“one of the best in the world”

.

It is no better in the rest of Italy –

But the problem goes well beyond the Calabrian borders: “There are not enough doctors in Italy, the

limited number in Medicina

it has deprived our country of the doctors that would be needed. And all the regions are doing

all to recruit doctors

, but without success. This problem is much more serious in Calabria because we have an unattractive health system “, concludes Occhiuto.