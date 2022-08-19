The agreement signed by the President of the Region Roberto Occhiuto: “Problem throughout Italy due to the limited number in Medicina”
The agreement –
This was announced by Occhiuto through his social page: “Every day – said the president of the Region in a video message – I receive
many messages from many Calabrian citizens
who rightfully complain that in our hospitals
there are not enough doctors
“. The army of” white coats “will be made up of 497 doctors, who – specified the Commissioner for Health – serve according to the needs of Calabrian hospitals, so as to guarantee the
right to care
to Calabrian citizens.
The state company with which Calabria has entered into the agreement is
the same one that sent his doctors to Lombardy and Piedmont
during the acute phase of Covid-19. The choice of addressing the Cubans would not be causal, being the school of him-according to Occhiuto-
“one of the best in the world”
.
It is no better in the rest of Italy –
But the problem goes well beyond the Calabrian borders: “There are not enough doctors in Italy, the
limited number in Medicina
it has deprived our country of the doctors that would be needed. And all the regions are doing
all to recruit doctors
, but without success. This problem is much more serious in Calabria because we have an unattractive health system “, concludes Occhiuto.