2022-08-19 00:50
Live it on August 19th. In an interview with Como Te Va, Tottenham defender Romero talked about the topic of Van Dijk. He said that he will often watch Van Dijk’s games now.

Romero said: “When I was a kid I used to watch Puyol and Pique, and now I watch Van Dijk a lot. The Premier League is the best league in the world and it’s not easy to adapt. It’s been difficult for me, but I’m already feeling good and trying to keep my level.”

“I always train and play the same way. I like to train hard. I know how to play when I get a yellow card. Last season I only had eight yellow cards in the Premier League and I was never sent off. .”

