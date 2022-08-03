Global game publisher 505 Games is planning to kick off a wave at Gamescom 2022, showcasing the next key games to be released this year and next. 505 Games’ booth at Gamescom 2022 will be offering live players the chance to experience games including Miasma Chronicles, Lost Blade and Serial Cleaners. Audiences can also get early access to and learn about the latest news of “Hundred Heroes” before “Gun Reborn” is released on Xbox Game Pass.

“Miasma Chronicles”: Continuing the game concept of the development team of “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden”, in the latest game news, embark on a journey through the post-apocalyptic world with the protagonist Adventure in the Badlands. In the pre-2023 game demo, become Elvis, a young mechanic with a mysterious set of gloves that can control the miasma that ravages the world. (Developer: The Bearded Ladies)

Stray Blade: Master your swordsmanship in battle, skillfully anticipate enemy attacks and react instantly. Advance with trusted companion Bucky, a craftsman who gains new abilities as he uncovers hidden secrets. Launching in early 2023, the game explores the forgotten ancient ruins of the Lost Valley Yachen while training hard to become the ultimate swordsman. (Developer: Point Blank Games)

Serial Cleaners: Become four eccentric cleaners hired by the underworld in 1990s New York City to obliterate evidence. While they recount the bloody days of the past, their stories…seem to be many and varied. Use each character’s unique abilities to evade the police in this ultra-stylish stealth action game, launching September 23rd on PC and consoles. (Developer: Draw Distance)

Gunfire Reborn: Become a marksman with up to three friends in a gorgeous cartoon-rendered and Rogue-lite style co-op shooter. Mix and match over 40 weapons, over 100 scrolls, talents, and items to create a powerful combination of gear for a high-damage sharpshooter, a magic alchemist, and more. Get a sneak peek at what makes Gunfire players so captivating (94% of users on Steam have positive reviews) ahead of its launch on Xbox Game Pass in October. (Developer: Duoyi Games)

In addition to the aforementioned game releases, there may even be a reveal of Eiyuden breaking latest news: Hundred Heroes, also developed by Rabbit and Bear studios in 2023.

Gamescom 2022 will run from August 24th to August 28th, and 505 Games will have a booth at Marketpoint’s HALL 2.1, booth number C029-A010.