6th International Meeting on Organizational Wellbeing: Transforming the Future Through Emotional Intelligence and Strengths

The 6th edition of the International Meeting on Organizational Wellbeing took place on November 16, with a focus on emotional intelligence and strengths in organizations. Organized by the Master of Strategic Management in Organizational Wellbeing of Rhsaludable and Florida Universitaria, with the co-organization of Time To Feel, the event drew experts and professionals in the field.

Miguel Ángel Diaz Escoto, President of ASNIE, emphasized the importance of emotional skills for leaders and team managers. He noted that while technical skills are important, emotional skills are what make the difference between a good manager and an extraordinary manager.

Noelia Romero, Executive Coach and Author of Tejiendo Alas, emphasized the importance of introspection and self-management for leaders, and the impact it can have on their ability to manage their teams effectively.

The event also highlighted initiatives and experiences related to organizational wellbeing from various professionals. Juan Carlos Sáez, Wellness and Health Manager at Grupo Santa Lucia, shared the company’s support program ‘A tu Lado’, aimed at introducing emotional care into daily lives and offering psychological support to employees.

Estela Tabasco, Human Resources Development Technician at Fundación AMÁS, emphasized the organization’s focus on the comprehensive wellbeing of its professionals and the incorporation of Positive Psychology techniques to enhance individual, group, and organizational strengths.

Rosa María Zozayacorrea Kuri, Green Company Retail and New Business Manager, discussed the GREEN AMBASSADOR Experiential Workshop, which empowered leaders and resulted in positive outcomes such as decreased turnover and absenteeism, as well as increased productivity and sales.

Karina Alexandra Constante Otali of the Cordillera Higher Technological Institute shared practices implemented to promote wellbeing among students and employees, including conscious breathing workshops and programs aimed at nurturing teacher wellbeing.

The event also featured Teresa Viejo, creator of the Institute of Curiosity, who emphasized the power of curiosity in organizational transformation and the importance of appreciative inquiry in valuing the strengths of organizations.

The Meeting concluded with an invitation to the next DEBO Community webinar titled “The golden triangle of the well-being strategy: good governance, leadership and talent” led by Juan Carlos Cubeiro.

Overall, the 6th International Meeting on Organizational Wellbeing offered valuable insights and experiences in promoting wellness and emotional intelligence in organizational settings, providing a platform for professionals to learn and exchange ideas in this critical area.

