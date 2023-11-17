Panama Dominates Costa Rica 3-0 in Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal

The Costa Rican national soccer team suffered a tough 0-3 defeat at the hands of Panama on Thursday, marking Panama’s fourth consecutive victory over Costa Rica. With this result, Panama secures a place in the ‘Final Four’ of the Concacaf Nations League and a direct ticket to the Copa América 2024.

The goals from Michael Murillo, José Fajardo, and Cecilio Waterman led Panama to victory, showcasing their superiority throughout the match. This defeat marks the debut of Argentine Gustavo Alfaro as the coach of the Costa Rican national team.

Despite entering the game with just a couple of training sessions under Alfaro, Costa Rica appeared uncontrolled and committed many fouls, ultimately resulting in their loss. Panama demonstrated their strength and control, dominating the entire first half and confirming their superiority throughout the game.

While Costa Rica made attempts to regain momentum in the second half, Panama maintained control and ultimately secured a 0-3 victory. The upcoming second leg of this series will take place on November 20 at the Rommel Fernández Stadium in Panama City.

The defeat not only means Panama’s advancement in the Concacaf Nations League but also secures them a ticket to the Copa América 2024. The loss serves as a significant setback for Costa Rica, prompting them to reassess their strategies and performance as they prepare for the second leg against Panama.

