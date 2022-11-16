Home Health 8 star-approved aesthetic medicine treatments (including Bélen Rodriguez, Elisabetta Canalis and Paris Hilton) | Vanity Fair Italy
Health

8 star-approved aesthetic medicine treatments (including Bélen Rodriguez, Elisabetta Canalis and Paris Hilton) | Vanity Fair Italy

by admin
8 star-approved aesthetic medicine treatments (including Bélen Rodriguez, Elisabetta Canalis and Paris Hilton) | Vanity Fair Italy

Well begun is half done. That’s what they seem to think star Italian and international who, strategically anticipating the times, start from a young age a invest in aesthetic medicine treatments to preserve the healthy and fresh look of the skin of the face, as well as define, sculpt and improve every area of ​​the body.

Without getting overwhelmed by the mania for touch-upsrecently denounced for its potential negative psychological effect by two scholars from the Universities of Oxford and Leeds who published their research in the prestigious journal Compassit must be said that if approached with intelligence, moderation and sensitivity, aesthetic medicine can prove to be an ally for enhancing oneself and aging to the fullest.

What matters is to always and only rely on qualified experts and get good advice. We present you 8 aesthetic medicine procedures, from machines to injections, chosen by as many stars. You may discover the procedure that is right for you, why not?

More stories from Vanity Fair that may interest you

Joe Jonas reveals he uses an alternative to Botox as an anti-aging

Glenn Close natural and all the other stars without makeup

See also  Incredible how many calories you burn walking for half an hour in water

You may also like

A research of the Chieti Psychiatry on bipolar...

today they say STOP, here is the answer...

Uterine fibroma, found link with the presence of...

Valentina Ferragni one year after cancer: the importance...

Generic drugs: in Italy production increases, revenues do...

here’s how it’s possible (according to science) –...

November 17th World Premature Children’s Day: a hug...

The historic Audace gym in the center of...

Medicine based on sex and gender: essential for...

“On a white van, he lures a 12-year-old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy