Well begun is half done. That’s what they seem to think star Italian and international who, strategically anticipating the times, start from a young age a invest in aesthetic medicine treatments to preserve the healthy and fresh look of the skin of the face, as well as define, sculpt and improve every area of ​​the body.

Without getting overwhelmed by the mania for touch-upsrecently denounced for its potential negative psychological effect by two scholars from the Universities of Oxford and Leeds who published their research in the prestigious journal Compassit must be said that if approached with intelligence, moderation and sensitivity, aesthetic medicine can prove to be an ally for enhancing oneself and aging to the fullest.

What matters is to always and only rely on qualified experts and get good advice. We present you 8 aesthetic medicine procedures, from machines to injections, chosen by as many stars. You may discover the procedure that is right for you, why not?

More stories from Vanity Fair that may interest you

Joe Jonas reveals he uses an alternative to Botox as an anti-aging

Glenn Close natural and all the other stars without makeup