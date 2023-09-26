80-Year-Old Businessman Arrested for Drug Possession after False Gun Threat Report

TrevisoToday 25 September 2023

Saturday afternoon, September 23, moments of great apprehension were experienced along one of the main roads in the Padua area. “A driver pointed a gun at me, come as soon as you can.” The call to 112 came to the police from the driver of a car passing through the upper Padua area. The military immediately rushed to the location of the report, precisely on provincial road 308 in the direction of Castelfranco Veneto. There is no trace of the alleged weapon, but the military seized a small drug bazaar and arrested an 80-year-old businessman.

The frightened motorist provided the police with important information about the suspicious car, starting with the fact that it was a large-engined vehicle with a foreign license plate. Shortly afterwards, a Cittadella Radiomobile patrol set out on the trail of the vehicle in question. Once “hooked” on the same road, near the municipality of San Martino di Lupari, with all the necessary precautions, together with colleagues from the Radiomobile of Castelfranco and the Camposampiero station they stopped the vehicle. A search followed. No trace of the reported weapon was found, on the other hand, the carabinieri found inside his gym bag a wrapper containing 13 grams of cocaine, another box with 8 grams of marijuana inside and some pipettes for consumption of the narcotic. The man, an 80-year-old entrepreneur, was arrested and will now have to answer to the judicial authorities for the crime of possession of drugs for the purpose of dealing.