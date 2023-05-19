Home » 95-year-old woman tasered by police in Australia in a nursing home: it’s serious
95-year-old woman tasered by police in Australia in a nursing home: it's serious

95-year-old woman tasered by police in Australia in a nursing home: it’s serious

A woman of 95 years old was hit with the taser from the police and at this moment he is in serious condition. It happened in Australiainside the Cooma nursing home in New South Wales. The police intervened because the woman had a knife and for this reason it was considered a threat.




Australia, 95-year-old woman serious after taser

As reported by ‘Corriere della sera’, the incident took place on Wednesday 17 May.

The police arrived at the nursing home Yallambee Lodge after receiving a report of a woman armed with a knife.

A 95-year-old woman in Australia is in critical condition after being tasered by police




When the policemen arrived at the Yallambee Lodge retirement home, Clare Nowland – this is the name of the old woman – she moved with her walker and brandished a kitchen knife.

The agents and staff of the nursing home would have tried to calm her down, but the 95 would have started moving towards the policemen forcing them to intervene.

An agent would have it hit twice, one on the chest and one on the back. The woman fell and is currently hospitalized in very serious conditions.




Anger and the investigation

As ‘Ansa’ reports, an investigation has been opened on the caseinvestigation.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Peter Cotter he told the ‘BBC’ that the assignment of the policeman who hit Clare Nowland with the taser is “under review”.

In the meantime, popular anger over the incident is growing, with a unanimous chorus against the violence used by the police against a woman with senile dementia.




The ‘BBC’ also listened Andrew Thalera friend of the family, who reported: “His family is already in mourning because he doesn’t expect him to survive. The family is shocked, confused, and the community is outraged. How can this happen? How do you explain this level of strength? Is absurd“.

How is the woman

According to the first rumors, the woman is now hospitalized in conditions very serious.

Andrew Thaler reports that Clare Nowland reported a skull fracture it’s a’cerebral hemorrhage.




Recently there has been talk of tasers in Italy too, when a 19-year-old girl was robbed by two criminals with the weapon usually supplied by the police.






Photo source: iStock

