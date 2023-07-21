Home » A 14-year-old boy in Florida survives the brain-eating amoeba – breaking latest news
Health

A 14-year-old boy in Florida survives the brain-eating amoeba – breaking latest news

by admin
A 14-year-old boy in Florida survives the brain-eating amoeba – breaking latest news

by Health Editor

A year after the accident the teenager in a wheelchair and unable to speak . In over 60 years the fifth person (out of 154) who is saved from the deadly parasite

A 14-year-old boy, Caleb, miraculously survived a severe brain infection in Florida caused by a brain-eating amoeba, which has a mortality rate of about 97%. As NBC reports The boy spent almost a year in the hospital and fortunately managed to survive even if with permanent damage to speech and walking.

The long hospitalization

The virus struck the teenager while he was swimming off the beach in Port Charlotte on July 1, 2022. Six days after the swim, the boy began complaining of headaches and fever and later also suffered from hallucinations. His parents accompanied him to the hospital on 9 July and even during the hour-long journey his conditions worsened further. The boy arrived at Golisano Children’s Hospital in southwestern Florida in desperate condition. The doctors told the mother that the son would now have only four days to live. The boy battled the virus for eight months, remaining barely conscious. Since last March he has begun rehabilitation and is now able to communicate and stand, his ability to speak is also impaired and he moves around in a wheelchair. The boy expresses himself with facial expressions and in the first five months he spent without speaking he expressed himself by moving an eyebrow. Between 1962 and 2021, 154 people in the United States were affected by brain-eating amoeba and only four survived: Caleb the fifth.

See also  Tuscany, doctors and nurses no vax: after the letters of the ASL already 60 from the lawyer

How is the infection contracted?

The scientific name for the brain-eating amoeba is more common Naegleria fowleri, a tiny parasite with a very simple structure (it measures 20 micrometres or thousandths of a millimetre) which however can infect various animals, especially mammals. Man risks contracting it by swimming in rivers or lakes, especially when the water is warm or hot, and also through nasal washings with infected waters. The parasite enters right through the nose (if the water goes into the mouth there is no risk) and goes up the olfactory nerve, up to the brain. L multiplies very quickly, feeding on brain nervous tissue.

Symptoms

The lesions are so serious and extensive as to make the disease lethal in almost all cases. Swimming in pools can also be a risk factor if the water and filters are not cleaned properly. In humans, the infection with Naegleria fowleri can cause an extremely serious disease, in a very high percentage lethal: the primary amoebic meningoencephalitis which affects the central nervous system. Symptoms include headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, disorientation, stiff neck, loss of balance, seizures, hallucinations. If not diagnosed and treated immediately, it leads to death within a week. Naegleria fowleri is 99% fatal – said the boy’s mother – but 100% preventable. In fact, the family bought a box of nose plugs to distribute on the beach where Caleb was struck by the amoeba a year ago. To stop the parasite, a simple gesture is enough: swimming with a nose plug to prevent any amoeba from climbing up the nasal septa and reaching the brain.

See also  Girl who died after eating vegan tiramisu, Ministry of Health withdraws all batches from supermarkets

July 21, 2023 (change July 21, 2023 | 16:26)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Prevent dementia: That’s why you should train your...

The Impact of Resistance Exercises on Preventing Alzheimer’s:...

Syncytial virus, ok from the EMA to the...

Four Minors Identified and Accused in Vandal Raid...

Bruschetta variations with onions, sardines and salmon |...

Travel: how antimalarial prophylaxis works for those traveling...

AOK: Advertise the supply of medical practices with...

The Hidden Dangers of Pesticides: Safeguarding Your Health...

Massacre of Samarate: life imprisonment for Alessandro Maja....

Diabetes: Cases in children and adolescents are increasing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy