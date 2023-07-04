Home » A 3D BRAIN SICK WITH CANCER Neurology
Health

A 3D BRAIN SICK WITH CANCER Neurology

by admin

Reproduced the condition in a 3D print

A very high-precision system that allows you to recreate, thanks to 3D printing, a very faithful copy of a brain affected by tumor metastases starting from the patient’s radiographs.
It may sound like science fiction, but it is the real evolution in the biomedical field of the expertise of SolidWorld Group, a leader in the sector of three-dimensional digital technologies, industrial and biomedical 3D printing, advanced printing services in the aerospace and automotive sectors. The group’s team of biomedical engineers succeeded in printing a copy of a brain affected by metastases starting from the patient’s radiographic investigations, in order to study the complexity of the tumor structures themselves. All this has been of great use to the surgeons in the preoperative phase, decreasing the times of the intervention, thus limiting the costs, improving the recovery of the … (Continue) read the 2nd page

News on: brain, press, cancer,

See also  Healthcare, tariff decree: agreement found (04/19/2023)

You may also like

Debunking False Myths: Mistakes That Don’t Actually Help...

Irrigation systems in the garden: what makes sense?...

The Benefits of Including Fruits in Your Diet...

Pediatric diabetes: cases increased by almost 40%

Reimann: Sobering results on the nutritional content of...

Juventus Youngster Samuel Shake Junior Prepares for Return...

SPA Star Award and Connoisseur Circle distinguish the...

Tumor weighing 1.4 kg removed from a patient’s...

Three tips for exercising in the heat

Stanley Cohen’s Pioneering Work in Genetic Engineering: From...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy