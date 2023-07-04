A 3D BRAIN SICK WITH CANCER Neurology

Reproduced the condition in a 3D print

A very high-precision system that allows you to recreate, thanks to 3D printing, a very faithful copy of a brain affected by tumor metastases starting from the patient’s radiographs.

It may sound like science fiction, but it is the real evolution in the biomedical field of the expertise of SolidWorld Group, a leader in the sector of three-dimensional digital technologies, industrial and biomedical 3D printing, advanced printing services in the aerospace and automotive sectors. The group’s team of biomedical engineers succeeded in printing a copy of a brain affected by metastases starting from the patient’s radiographic investigations, in order to study the complexity of the tumor structures themselves. All this has been of great use to the surgeons in the preoperative phase, decreasing the times of the intervention, thus limiting the costs, improving the recovery of the … (Continue) read the 2nd page

brain, cancer

