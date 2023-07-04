Student rejected with 5 failings, the Tar however admits her to the supplementary tests of the maturity

A student had been excluded from the final exam due to 5 failings. However, the Tar has decided to readmit her by granting her participation in the supplementary tests of the state exam. The reason? Allow the girl to go to University, to Business Administration, whose entrance tests she has already passed.

The story is taken up by La Repubblica and concerns a student of the Da Vinci high school in Trento who, once she has passed the entrance tests to the business economics course, will be able to participate in the maturity thanks to the Tar.

Yes to the high school exam even with five failings. Word of Tar. A student of the Da Vinci high school in Trento will thus be able to participate in the state exam despite her teachers not having admitted her due to deficiencies in various subjects. The Tar instead admitted the young applicant with reservations, with a decree dated June 29 signed by the president Fulvio Rocco.

In fact, the decree of the administrative judges states that the young woman will be able to participate in the final exam “exclusively in consideration of the prejudice alleged by the appellant”. Therefore, in July the student will be able to take the supplementary test but on 27 July the Tar will decide on the request for suspension of non-admission.

The sore point of the matter are the 5 insufficiencies that the student has in key subjects such as mathematics, physics, natural sciences, law and Italian. The lawyers, however, argue that the school did not organize the necessary remedial courses, even if required by law, to allow the young woman to fill the gaps.

However, the TAR explains that any organizational malfunctions that occurred during the year are not sufficient to justify or modify the negative outcome of the tests taken by the student during the year, given that the non-admission judgment is based only on the observation of the insufficient preparation of the student and of the incomplete personal maturation.

The situation is therefore delicate because the judge observed that the young woman had a discontinuous performance during the year, reporting consistently negative marks in important subjects.

In the monocratic decree, the TAR also underlines that it should not be “ignored that the non-admission judgment itself also refers to numerous absences and delays on the part of the student, in relation to which nothing is objected to in the present appeal”.

