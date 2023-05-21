Add parsley like this and you will amaze all your guests – no one ever thinks about it

Parsley is one of the most used aromatic herbs in the kitchen. Add it like this and feel the taste. Have you ever thought about it?

Together with basil and celery the parsley it is one of the most used aromatic herbs in the kitchen to give flavor to our dishes, but it is much more than that.

A biennial perennial plant, with a beautiful intense green color, which goes well with many dishes: whether they are first or second courses, meat or fish, its unmistakable taste gives that extra touch that is missing from the dish.

In addition, it can also be used as a gasket. And did you know that it helps digest? In fact, it contains essential oils that stimulate the secretion of gastric juices.

There are many hidden properties in this map, let’s discover them together and see what is the best way to use it.

Properties and benefits

In the leaves of parsley there are so many properties that you don’t expect. Vitamins, mineral salts, even iron and phosphorus. However, it would be preferable to limit its consumption during pregnancy since in large quantities it can cause uterine contractions. For the rest, it’s excellent purifying, try it as an infusion in a liter of boiling water and the juice of three lemons, blend and drink in the morning for a few days. And did you know that it is also useful as a natural remedy for bad breath? Chew a few leaves or stems, it will eliminate bad smells. And it will also help you with a toothache.

A nice parsley juice, celery, cucumber, carrot, apple and spinach will help you recover your energy, rich as it is in vitamin C and potassium. In case of diabetes then this fantastic aromatic herb regulates blood sugar. It is diuretic, contains folic acid which promotes the well-being of the circulatory system, and in the form of juice it is almost miraculous.

The correct use of parsley

We can list many other properties of parsley that you didn’t expect. Did you know that when massaged into the scalp stimulates hair growth? And rubbed that on insect bites does it relieve pain and itching? Now the origin of the saying “being like parsley” understood as being everywhere is clearer.

And you, how do you use it? To keep all its properties and flavor intact, you must only add it to your dishes at the end of cookingto be consumed a crudo. Il more advice: when you buy fresh parsley, do not put it in the fridge, but keep it in a glass with water and consume within a few days. Alternatively, you can freeze it in a container or let it dry and then store it in a jar, ready to be used in your recipes.

