The policeman who killed the man was not arrested Info

Suspect IA (28) fled the scene after beating E.Ć to death.

After the murder of E. Ć. (35) in Priboj the suspect IA (28) fled from the scene. We learn from a source close to the investigation that IA, who is a member of the police, had three helpers in the escape. Although some local media reported that the murder suspect was detained in his home, Kurir found out that he was he is on the run and that there is an intensive pursuit of him.

“After this event, the three helped the suspect to escape. All three were arrested and detained at the police station, and the suspect IA is being sought,” says our source. The persons detained on reasonable suspicion of having committed a criminal offense of assisting the perpetrator after the crime was committed are: NG (22), a member of the border police, SM (26) and AM (65) We learn from the same source that the autopsy of the body of E. Ć was completed.

“It was established that he died of a brain hemorrhage caused by the bursting of a large blood vessel. The bursting occurred as a result of the blows he received“, says the source.

Let us remind you that last night in the bar “Strit” in Priboj there was a discussion between E. Ć. who was standing behind the bar and IA who hit Ervin in the head three to four times with a metal boxer on his hand causing him to fall. He immediately helped, and E.Ć. died in Priboj hospital. Pribojci were all shaken by this event. At the time of these events, there were a lot of people in the bar.

“There were also some female nurses, who immediately ran to help E.Ć. until the ambulance came. IE disappeared from the premises. E.Ć. is otherwise a man who has never fought in his life”say Pribojci.

