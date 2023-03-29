Home Health “A free space to talk to an expert”, a clinic dedicated to menopause is born
"A free space to talk to an expert", a clinic dedicated to menopause is born

“A free space to talk to an expert”, a clinic dedicated to menopause is born

Uncertainties about the meaning of menopause and lack of information about therapies. These are the concepts that emerge from the latest CENSIS survey, conducted on a sample of Italian women aged between 45 and 65. These are data that represent a daily reality in which there is no space for this topic.

In fact, as Livia Foschi, Medical Director of Kimeya Poliambulatorio Forlì explains, “The idea of ​​the menopause counseling clinic stems from a need that we first encountered in our patients. We realized that some information was missing and that we had to respond to this need”.

The menopause counseling clinic is a free service open to all women. It is a space to turn to to learn more about the changes due to menopause and to receive information on the subject. To welcome the patients there will be a doctor expert in integrated medicine. The service also makes use of the support of various professional figures, who can be involved in the process if necessary.

“A team of specialists at the service of the person” with these words Barbara Capellini, General Manager of Kimeya Poliambulatorio, talks about the menopause counseling project and continues by saying: “As a polyclinic we have always dealt with prevention and health education, actively supporting many realities in the our territory. We believe in this project and are convinced that it will lead to interesting results.”

