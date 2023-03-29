news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 29 – Security and immigration were the two topics of the meeting of the Pd candidate for the regional council Laura Famulari, with Fabrizio Maniago, secretary of Siulp Fvg, and Michele Tarlao, former expert of the European Commission at the European Action Service external.



For Famulari there is a lack of essential measures in the area, among these “the humanitarian corridors, which we no longer hear about and which are fundamental, and a different management of the people who arrive, until now linked to disorderly policies. Inequalities are created which lead to wars between the poor Among the possible solutions, he cited “socially useful jobs, which at the time of my councilorship at the Municipality of Trieste I had tried to implement, as part of a package for the correct management of the phenomenon. Famulari defined it as “ridiculous”. photo traps”, while “the set of tools to put in place are many and others, for example a competition from all public institutions in the management of the problem on the territory, not delegating it to the few police forces”.



For Maniago, in the last 20 years there has “gone from 80-100 asylum seekers a year to 7 thousand in 2022, and only the formalized ones. The phenomenon has always been treated as a sort of perennial emergency, without ever addressing it in a structural way”.



We also need new forces in the field: “Over the years we have lost 100 unreplaced operational colleagues, between turnover and other things, with great suffering”.



Tarlao, who presides over a non-profit organization operating in Kenya, has just returned from Africa: “Feeling that you want to block ports or departures from those lands are words that will find it difficult to implement”. In Africa there are areas where it hasn’t rained for 4 years, people have lost 80 percent of the animals from which they find sustenance, and where the price of cereals has quadrupled. These are problems that have led to an increase in cases of malnutrition, children who do not have access to water fall ill. In some areas there is also a strong corruption that blocks aid”. Something needs to change for Tarlao also on entry into the world of work, “the Flows Decree just approved speaks of 87 thousand inflows, the request is at least 240 thousand”. (ANSA ).

