Donini: “A dutiful recognition for the staff who are always on the front line in dealing with emergencies and urgencies”

The recognition from 1 January 2022. A total of 6 million euros will be allocated to Emilia-Romagna, which will be divided among the approximately 4 thousand employees involved in the provision, including nurses, technicians, administrative staff, social and health workers and other non-medical personnel. For doctors and executives, the allowance will be paid after the renewal of the collective agreement

March 1, 2023 – An allowance monthly of 80 Of euro for the operators in the emergency sector: a recognition of their commitment that follows the subscription of the collective agreement.

An act of Giunta follows up on the agreement with the trade union organisations FP CGIL, CISL FP, UIL FPL, NURSIND e NURSING UP who established how to allocate the beyond 6 million euros Of state funds recognized to Emilia-Romagna for assignment of the allowance to non-medical personnel.

These are employees employed in the services of Emergency room e Specialist first aidin the operations center and 118 and in the services of First intervention: a recognition of the unease linked to the working conditions to which the personnel working in these health areas are subjected.

Altogether are involved approx 4 thousand professionals: officials, nurses, assistants, administrators, technicians, health and social workers and other non-medical operators. Doctors and executives remain temporarily excluded, for whom the indemnity will be paid after the renewal of the collective agreement.

“It is a commitment that we have maintained that of the increase in payroll for those who work in the emergency-urgency system, obtained through the agreement with the unions – he comments Raffaele Donini, regional councilor for health policies -. A commitment that allows us to integrate the paychecks of around 4 thousand employees of the regional health service, who have played a decisive role in overcoming the very tough years of the pandemic and who are on the front line every day in dealing with emergencies and urgencies. This indemnity, beyond the mere economic integration, also wants to be the recognition of their daily commitment, often given in very complex conditions”.

The indemnity will be recognized starting from from 1st January 2022, for which the employees will be entitled to the ancillary portion of the salary and also to the arrears, based on the effective presence in service; it is not a one-off but a structural recognition, and therefore guaranteed every month also in the future.

This is foreseen by the national contract signed on 2 November. The resources, defined by law 234 of 30 December 2021, for the Emilia-Romagna Region, for non-executive personnel, they correspond to exactly 6,073,782 euros.

The contract provides that the Regions, after discussions with the signatory trade union parties, can intervene on the allocation of resources between companies and bodies of the regional health system through guidelines. Hence the meetings with the trade unions that led to sharing the distribution on the territory, in relation to the number of employees assigned.

The distribution of resources on the territory

The total resources of 6,073,782 euros (gross of reflected charges and IRAP) are divided as follows between Healthcare and hospital companieson the basis of the number of employees who are entitled to the allowance: Ausl Piacenza 381,624 euros, Ausl Parma 125.817, University Hospital Parma 335.113, Ausl Reggio Emilia 411.438, Ausl Modena 703.321, University Hospital of Modena 290.093, Ausl Bologna 1.130.858, IRCSS Aou Polyclinic Of Saint Ursula 184.551, IRCCS Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute 64.101, Ausl Imola 186.042, Ausl Ferrara 405.178, University Hospital of Ferrara 166.662, Ausl Romagna 1.688.984 euro.