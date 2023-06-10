A simple blood test to diagnose cancer

A new type of blood test, called the Galleri Test, has yielded promising results in a UK trial of thousands of volunteers. The test, developed in the United States by a Californian laboratory, aims to identify up to 50 different forms of cancer through early diagnosis.

The British trial of the Galleri Test was the first in the world to involve such a large sample. Conducted on 5,000 patients with suspicious symptoms who came to hospitals and public health facilities in England and Wales, the trial showed that the test produced correct positive diagnoses in two-thirds of cases. These findings were later confirmed using traditional methods such as biopsies and ultrasounds. In addition, the test helped doctors accurately identify the point of origin of the tumors in 85% of cases.

The University of Oxford, which participated in the screening, stressed that it is still an ongoing experiment and that further studies and verifications are needed. However, she was optimistic about the possibility that this tool could be an effective aid for the timely diagnosis of oncological pathologies. According to published data, 75% of people tested with a positive result actually had cancer, while only 2.5% of negative results later turned out to be incorrect when subjected to other diagnostic methods.

This blood test could be a major breakthrough in the fight against cancer, allowing for earlier diagnosis and a better chance of timely treatment. Identifying cancer in its early stages can significantly improve patients’ prospects for recovery. However, it is important to note that the Galleri test is still under development and will require further studies to confirm its efficacy and accuracy.

The possibility of identifying up to 50 different forms of cancer through a simple blood test could revolutionize the approach to the diagnosis and treatment of oncological diseases. It will be essential to continue the research and development of this technology to ensure its safety and efficacy in the long term. Meanwhile, the medical and scientific community remain hopeful that new tools like the Galleri Test can help improve the health and well-being of people living with cancer.

