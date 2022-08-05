On August 3, a solar storm hit Earth. A coronal hole from the Sun created a high-speed solar wind that entered Earth’s magnetic field and caused a small solar storm. A coronal hole is a region of the sun’s upper atmosphere where the star’s charged gas is cooler and less dense. There, the magnetic field from the sun doesn’t circulate on itself, but shoots outward into space. Coronal holes are also where the Sun’s magnetic field lines are located.

The warning comes from NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), which previously observed that “gaseous material is flowing out of the South Pole in the Sun’s atmosphere, heading toward Earth.” Traveling at speeds of up to 1.8 million miles per hour, these beam fragments typically take about 15 to 18 hours to reach Earth, where they are absorbed by Earth’s strong magnetic field, causing solar storms.

Earth is occasionally hit by solar storms, which happen when the sun unleashes a huge burst of energy that then sends a stream of electric charge toward the Earth. During solar storms, Earth’s magnetic field is slightly compressed due to fluctuations in energetic particles. Flowing down magnetic field lines near the poles, these solar particles stir up molecules in the atmosphere and release energy in the form of light, creating colorful auroras similar to the famous Northern Lights.

If a solar storm is strong enough, it can disrupt cell phone and GPS system signals. The August 3 solar storm was small and fairly weak, but it also has the potential to cause slight fluctuations in the grid and affect some satellite functions, including that of mobile devices and GPS systems.

According to Live Science, in the event of a more extreme storm, the disruption to Earth’s magnetic field could be powerful enough to swirl satellites back to Earth.

The most famous solar storm in history was the Carrington event in 1859. On the morning of September 1 of that year, two extremely bright white lights suddenly appeared in a large sunspot cluster on the north side of the sun, and a pair of very bright crescent-shaped objects were forming near the sunspots. This phenomenon was first observed by a British astronomy enthusiast named Carrington, so it is called the “Carrington event”.

After this massive stream of solar coronal material slammed into Earth, charged particles were ejected into Earth’s magnetic field, creating an epic electromagnetic storm that lit up skies around the world with intense aurorae, brighter than the moon’s, and then Swept the telegraph system around the world.

Another influential solar storm occurred in March 1989. Coronal activity has struck Earth once again. Intense auroras lit up the night sky, leading some to think somewhere that World War III had begun. The solar storm caused power outages across the Canadian province of Quebec, with charged particles straddling Earth’s magnetic field lines, dragging some 6 million people back into the dark ages.

Scientists have discovered many solar storms in history. Some people even believe that there seems to be a strong solar storm 12,000 years ago. They also speculate that the extinction of the dinosaurs, the destruction of Atlantis and the disappearance of the Maya may all be possible. related to this. It can be seen that if the solar storm really erupts its power, human beings seem to have nowhere to escape.

The famous British psychic prophet Parker (Craig-Parker) once proposed that scientists have warned that a huge solar eruption will bring “a blow” to the earth. He predicts that there will be many big solar storms this year, when the sun erupts, bringing a ray of light to the Earth, triggering geomagnetic storms, and causing power outages. He said that he saw Japan and saw a blackout in Japan, perhaps due to solar flares, or other reasons, but he strongly felt that Japan’s energy shortage, the blackout problem, is a big problem, affecting the entire Tokyo or somewhere, will Be a catalyst for the nation, reactivating nuclear facilities and nuclear weapons.

He also said that solar flares will affect computer equipment, and more problems will be related to a new computer virus. He has a feeling that it is related to the East, but maybe it is also related to the war in Ukraine, which will attack the banking system and affect the Everyone’s credit card.

Scientists speculate that the next solar storm will appear between 2023 and 2025. In fact, the more advanced human technology is, the greater the destructive power of solar storms will be. In severe cases, satellites, radios, power grids, electronic equipment, traffic communications, etc. will be interfered, or nuclear leakage pollution will result, and it will also have many negative effects on the human body. If the internet on Earth were to lose power, it would be our doomsday. There is also a saying that solar storms will kill all the viruses on our earth and alleviate the epidemic in the world. Generally speaking, the probability of occurrence of super solar storms occurs only about once every 25 years, so the next most likely time for a solar superstorm to occur is probably in the years before 2040.

