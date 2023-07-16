Accident in Milan, dead pedestrian hit by motorcycle

The pedestrian hit in the late afternoon of today in Milan in an accident in viale Fulvio Testi, at the traffic lights intersection with via Santa Monica, died. The 73-year-old man was hit by a motorbike, the driver of which is in the hospital in code red. The impact took place on the pedestrian crossing of the traffic light intersection, in the central roadway: it was caused by a violation of the red light, even if the police are trying to reconstruct the dynamics and responsibilities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

