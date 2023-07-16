Accident in Milan, dead pedestrian hit by motorcycle

2
The pedestrian hit in the late afternoon of today in Milan in an accident in viale Fulvio Testi, at the traffic lights intersection with via Santa Monica, died. The 73-year-old man was hit by a motorbike, the driver of which is in the hospital in code red. The impact took place on the pedestrian crossing of the traffic light intersection, in the central roadway: it was caused by a violation of the red light, even if the police are trying to reconstruct the dynamics and responsibilities.
