news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 29 – A young man of 20 and a young man of 22 are hospitalized in very serious conditions, victims of two different accidents at work which took place this afternoon in Friuli Venezia Giulia, both in the province of Pordenone.



The first young man fell from a height of 16 meters while assembling some photovoltaic panels in the industrial area of ​​Maniago on behalf of the Bioman company. The second was at work in the Terex company, which builds cranes in the industrial area of ​​the Municipality of Fontanafredda, when he was hit by a heavy load. (HANDLE).

