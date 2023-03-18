Actor Lance Reddick died suddenly at age 60 of natural causes. His death was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.com. Reddick was best known for his role as Lieutenant Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series “The Wire,” where his character was trapped in the chaotic politics of the Baltimore Police Department. He starred in the Fox series “Fringe” as Special Agent Phillip Broyles and played multitalented Continental Hotel concierge Charon in the “John Wick” films, including the fourth in the series due out later this month. Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Reddick began his career in 1996 with a role in an episode of the television series New York Undercover. In 2000 and 2001 he played Detective Johnny Basil in the HBO television series “Oz”. In 2002 he appears in the video clip 03 Bonnie & Clyde by Jay-Z and Beyoncé in the role of a police officer. However, it was “The Wire” that crowned it, a harsh, realistic and ruthless account of American society in its relationship with crime linked to drug trafficking. It also shows the links between poverty and related drug trade. The five-season series is set in Baltimore, a city with one of the highest homicide rates in the country. It has also been called among the best written ever.