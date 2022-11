Do they want to get out of class? They get up and go out, they don’t wait for the bell to leave. Do they want to eat a slice of cake? They reach out and grab it, before everyone else has dessert on their plate too. Children with ADHD, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, are typically impulsive and have difficulty regulating their behavior on the basis of external events, calibrating themselves, so to speak, taking into account the context.

Indeed