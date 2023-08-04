Home » Adhd, so brain stimulation helps children with attention deficit
Health

Adhd, so brain stimulation helps children with attention deficit

by admin
Adhd, so brain stimulation helps children with attention deficit

Non-invasive brain stimulation could “change the lives” of children with ADHD, attention deficit hyperactivity/impulsivity, and their families. He is convinced of it Cohen Kadoshhead of the School of Psychology and professor of cognitive neuroscience at the University of Surrey (UK).

In one studiopublished in the magazine Translational Psychiatrythe scientist and his research team, in collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, have shown that it is possible to alleviate the symptoms of ADHD by combining a specific type of transcranial stimulation with a cognitive training program.

See also  Taiwan's mobile game development and agency "Gamamobi" announced today that the first self-developed metaverse game "MetaCity M" will enter the global market, and land NFT will be sold online soon｜ Apple News Network｜ Apple Daily - Taiwan Apple Daily

You may also like

The Power of Serotonin: How Certain Foods Can...

“How to stay happy in old age”

Vitamin D: a panacea for health

What to do if there is rust in...

The Pros and Cons of Rusks: How to...

Venezuela bans electronic cigarettes, ‘health must be guaranteed’...

Two Point Campus Expands with Medical School DLC,...

“I tormented myself from diet to diet without...

Acid sweat that burns in summer, how to...

How to Recognize and Protect Against Heatstroke

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy