Adhd, so brain stimulation helps children with attention deficit

Non-invasive brain stimulation could “change the lives” of children with ADHD, attention deficit hyperactivity/impulsivity, and their families. He is convinced of it Cohen Kadoshhead of the School of Psychology and professor of cognitive neuroscience at the University of Surrey (UK).

In one studiopublished in the magazine Translational Psychiatrythe scientist and his research team, in collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, have shown that it is possible to alleviate the symptoms of ADHD by combining a specific type of transcranial stimulation with a cognitive training program.

