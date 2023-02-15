It has been published by Humane Society International/Europe and the Cave Canem Onlus Foundation, promoters of the “I don’t fight” project, a guide to recognizing the signs and denouncing the presence of dog fights. Through this project, the promoters are making an effort to help provide the Police Forces and key professional figures, such as veterinary surgeons and dog educators, with the necessary tools to combat the phenomenon of dog fighting, as well as to educate the population to recognize and adequately report it .

“Citizens can contribute to denouncing and curbing, with a view to total eradication, the criminal phenomenon of dog fights. To do so, however, it is necessary to acquire knowledge of the signals that indicate its presence and the correct methods of acquiring the sources evidence, always acting in full compliance with the procedures and roles established by current regulations, without thinking of replacing the Judicial Police and investigative bodies, but trying to provide them with all the tools for an efficient and effective intervention. this guide is available, downloadable free of charge from the website www.iononcombato.it”, declared Federica Faiella, vice president of the Cave Canem Foundation and Martina Pluda, director for Italy of HSI/Europe.

Readers will have the opportunity, first of all, to read up on animal fighting as a submerged phenomenon, of national and international scope involving various animal species, including dogs, linked to organized crime, international trafficking of drugs and weapons, including those from fire, child pornography and illegal bets around which large sums of money revolve. In Italy it is a crime punished by art. 544-quinquies of the Penal Code.

The guide also wants to provide precise information on the activities related to animal fights, which cause serious physical and psychological damage to dogs trained to fight. To suffer immense cruelties are also the so-called “sparring partners”, or other dogs used for the brutal training of the fighters, as well as the mares, forced to reproduce to carry on the “winning” genetic lines. One section is dedicated to equipment, tools and other signs that may indicate the presence in a specific place of dog fighting or preparatory activities such as training and breeding, the guide mentions for example: chain detention; the presence of scars; vitamins, medicines and veterinary drugs; treadmills, “spingpoles”, “jenny mills” or “cat mills”; sticks “mouth opener”; containment cages for mating.

“Dog fights are a criminal and bloody practice, still widespread in Italy, despite the fact that it has been illegal for many years and strongly contested by public opinion. Before filing a complaint, it may be useful to have more clarity on the types and breeds of dogs most frequently used, on the different roles that dogs cover and what are the objects or situations that may indicate the presence of fights or other activities connected to them.We invite anyone who witnesses criminal activities to the detriment of animals not to become an accomplice, not look the other way, but to denounce”, concluded the promoters.

