“Dear friends, I have decided to go into politics” . With these words Adriano Panzironi announced the birth of “For the health revolution”, set up on Friday in the Roman office of the notary Enzo Becchetti. Discussed journalist and popularizer, the 50-year-old is known for the Life 120 diet, constantly promoted on television and which promises to make people live up to 120 years, without forgetting the alleged ability to heal from various diseases.

In announcing his decision to confront politics, Panzironi recalled that he had been fighting for almost ten years against what he defines “Dogmatic medicine” . Despite this, she remarked, nothing has changed in the health management: “My illusion of being able to change medicine starting from the bottom, that is, from patient-citizens, has broken against the rubber wall of the patient industry, which obviously has no interest in change. Unfortunately, as far as we can protest, the levers of command will always remain at the disposal of the health authorities who are appointed by politics “ . The reporter then pointed out that for “Changing medicine and saving millions of people from death from degenerative diseases” it is necessary to have the courage to present oneself to the country and change the system from within.

“Don’t be afraid that politics can change us” it is the promise that Panzironi feels he is making to his followers. The journalist’s communication campaign will be particularly muscular, the first clue comes directly from the symbol: one French guillotine. The explanation is simple: the diet guru wants “ decapitate the current health management “. “For the health revolution” aims to make many heads fall, therefore, with Panzironi ready to fight in the trenches.